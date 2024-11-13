'I’M Definitely More Hungry': Beau Webster Eyes Test Spot After Australia A Success

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Beau Webster, fresh off an impressive season in the Sheffield Shield and solid performances with Australia A, is ready to seize any opportunity that comes his way as Australia prepares for the home Test series against India. Though not selected for the initial squad in Perth - where Josh Inglis claimed the reserve batting spot, Webster remains hopeful about being in contention, particularly if an all-rounder slot opens up.

At 29, Webster had a breakout season last year, scoring 938 runs and taking 30 wickets in the Sheffield Shield, showcasing his versatility and strength as an all-rounder. His performances earned him a call-up for the Australia A series against India A, where he played a vital role in the 2-0 series win. Yet, despite his contributions, the communication from national selectors has been limited.

“To get a couple of wins and perform not too badly, it was a good couple of weeks. It was really enjoyable just to play with a different set of guys, and keep learning,” Webster told com.

While Australia's chief selector George Bailey and selector Tony Dodemaide were present during the games, Webster said there hadn't been much discussion about his Test selection prospects. With Mitch Marsh currently occupying the all-rounder role and thriving, Webster knows his path to a Test debut isn't clear-cut. Still, he remains optimistic and eager.

“George (Bailey) was obviously around at the second game, and Doders (Tony Dodemaide) was up in Mackay. But there are not too many chats around selection. I think it's pretty obvious outside of the opening debate ... there's not really a spot there for me at the moment, with Mitch Marsh playing really good cricket in that all-rounder role," he said.

“If a spot does happen to open up, whether it be through injury or if he needs a chop-out or something like that, I'd love to be the man that gets the nod,” he added.

Webster's unique ability to switch between medium pace and finger spin gives him a tactical edge, particularly for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Conditions on the subcontinent often favour spin, and his versatility with the ball might place him higher in the pecking order if selectors aim for a balanced squad for that tour.

“The top three might be asking a different question, but definitely that middle-order role and being asked to chip in with a few overs as well - I could do a job there if that was to open up,” Webster explained.

With the potential for a role in either the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India or the later Sri Lanka tour, Webster is focused on consistency and putting up strong performances in domestic cricket.“I think if you're on the fringe of the squad... you think you might be a chance. But at the moment, I'm looking forward to keep putting some performances on the board where I may get selected,” he said.

While the road ahead is uncertain, Webster's determination remains firm. He is motivated by his experience with Australia A and driven to earn his spot.“I'm definitely more hungry after the Australia A games, and hopefully I can continue what I've been doing.”