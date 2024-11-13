Primary Driver In The Nitrogen Market 2024: Expanding Food And Beverage Industry Fuels Demand For Nitrogen In Packaging

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nitrogen Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Nitrogen Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The nitrogen market has shown strong growth, with a projected increase from $38.93 billion in 2023 to $43.08 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 10.7%, supported by agricultural demand, industrial applications, urbanization, and biofuel production.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Nitrogen Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The nitrogen market will reach $64.44 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.6%, driven by renewable energy shifts, emission reduction, infrastructure growth, carbon capture, and agricultural changes. Trends include onsite generation, nitrogen storage tech, and production expansion.

Access a Comprehensive Sample Report for Exclusive Insights Into the Global Nitrogen Market:



What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Nitrogen Market?

The food and beverage industry's expansion is boosting the nitrogen market. Nitrogen gas, widely used in food packaging, prevents oxidation by eliminating oxygen contact, which extends shelf life and maintains quality. A Statista report projects an 8.4% growth rate in the food and beverage sector, contributing significantly to rising nitrogen demand and, consequently, driving growth in the nitrogen market.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Nitrogen Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Nutrien Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Linde plc, Air Liquide SA, Yara International ASA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., EuroChem Group AG, OCI Co. Ltd., Air Water Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, UBE Industries Ltd., Messer Group GmbH, Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Terra Nitrogen Company LP, Yingde Gases Group Co. Ltd., nexAir LLC, Aspen Air Corp.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Nitrogen Market?

Industrial gas companies are increasingly adopting PSA technology for nitrogen production. PSA systems use adsorption to cost-effectively produce nitrogen, allowing for flow rates from below 5,000 scfh to over 60,000 scfh with purities up to 99.9995%. Major players like Linde and Air Liquide utilize PSA for nitrogen production efficiency.

How Is the Global Nitrogen Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Compressed Gas, Liquid Nitrogen

2) By Application: Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Science and Research

3) By End User Industry: Petrochemical, Oil And Gas, Metal Manufacturing And Fabrication, Food And Beverage, Electronics, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Chemical, Other End Use Industries

Geographical Analysis: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Nitrogen Market Leader

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the nitrogen global market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Nitrogen Market?

Nitrogen is an inert, colorless, and odorless gas used to replace air and prevent oxidation, particularly in food preservation and various industrial applications.

The Nitrogen Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Nitrogen Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Nitrogen Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into nitrogen market size, nitrogen market drivers and trends, nitrogen global market major players, nitrogen competitors' revenues, nitrogen global market positioning, and nitrogen market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2024

report/nitrogen-fertilizer-global-market-report

Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Report 2024

report/industrial-nitrogen-global-market-report

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Global Market Report 2024

report/nitrogenous-fertilizer-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.