Kennett Collaborative Announces Holiday Magic Themed Programming In Kennett Square

Spectators marvel at the 2023 Kennett Square tree at the Holiday Light Parade. Photo by Moonloop Photography.

Kennett Square's Holiday Light Parade in 2023. Photo by Moonloop Photography.

Festivities include new“Window Tour” and expanded lineup of events

- Daniel Embree, Executive Director of Kennett CollaborativeKENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, more than 30 Kennett Square merchants, restaurants, and local organizations will decorate their storefronts to the theme "Experience the Magic in Kennett Square" for the town's first“Window Tour." Visitors are invited to view each installation November 22–December 31 and vote for their favorite.“Creating window displays that capture 'holiday magic' has put our whole team into the Christmas spirit. We can't wait to share them with the community,” said Deanna Johnson, owner of Shoppe Marché and co-owner of Lieu. "It's always inspiring to see the creativity and dedication of all the businesses in town. With so many unique interpretations of the theme, Kennett Square is going to be unforgettable this season.”In addition to the Window Tour, Kennett Collaborative's holiday decorations will include a 20' tree draped in gold with red, silver, and celadon green accents; new string lights and lanterns in the parking garage walkway; a beautiful photo backdrop created and sponsored by Zena Florist; streetlamp garlands and banners; and custom gold tinsel garlands stretching over State Street generously donated by Longwood Gardens. Locals may recognize the vintage tinsel garlands from Longwood Gardens' 2023 Christmas display.The flower planters uptown will be filled with greens by volunteers from the Four Seasons Garden Club and Spade and Trowel Garden Club.The Borough of Kennett Square will provide free parking at the garage on Linden Street on Saturdays and Sundays beginning November 30, which is Small Business Saturday, through December 22. Kennett Square is home to a number of novel shops and restaurants, making it a perfect destination for holiday shopping.Kennett Collaborative's holiday events include the Holiday Light Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony, Holiday Village Market at the Creamery of Kennett Square, and Tinsel on the Town.The popular Holiday Light Parade kicks off at 7 pm on Saturday, November 30. Entertainment will be provided before the parade by Calabrese Arts and the Longwood Dance Company. The parade route has been significantly expanded, extending along State Street from Broad Street to Mill Road, to accommodate a growing number of spectators year after year. Parking restrictions will begin at 5 pm along the parade route and staging areas, with street closures beginning at 6 pm. Two announcers will narrate the parade, one in English near the intersection of State and Union Streets, and the other in Spanish in front of El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant.The parade will feature more than 100 trucks, floats, cars, and walking groups decorated with twinkling lights-the biggest holiday parade yet in Kennett Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride at the end of the parade and will magically light the town tree as they pass by.For more parade details, visit holidaylightparade .Holiday Village Market at the Creamery of Kennett Square is December 7–8 and 14–15. Thousands of people are expected to attend the curated shopping and dining experience in the heart of the Brandywine Valley. Each day boasts a rotating selection of more than 40 artisan vendors, exclusive beverages & hot drinks, food trucks, and family activities from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. The market is presented by Kennett Collaborative and Square Roots Collective, nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping Kennett Square thrive.Free parking for Holiday Village Market is provided at the garage on Linden Street and at 600 S. Broad Street with a complimentary shuttle to the market. The Creamery parking lot is reserved for accessible parking and drop-off only during the event. Admission is free. Guests of all ages are welcome. For additional details, visit holidayvillagemarket .Tinsel on the Town includes new, expanded programming on Thursday, December 19, 5–8 pm with indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family. As with Kennett Collaborative's other Third Thursday events, State Street will be closed between Broad and Center Streets to make space for the street fair. Families are invited to ride a holiday train up and down State Street, visit Santa Claus, play bingo, sing carols, and enjoy hot chocolate or mulled wine while finishing their holiday shopping. Many shops and restaurants will offer exclusive discounts or promotions. Parking will be free at the garage on Linden Street during the event.Kennett Collaborative thanks its many volunteers, donors, and sponsors who make this community programming possible, especially it's lead holiday sponsors: Longwood Gardens, Chatham Financial, Square Roots Collective, Square Pear Fine Art Gallery, MacElree Harvey, Zena Florist, and Brandywine Senior Living.About Kennett CollaborativeKennett Collaborative is the nonprofit organization that brings Kennett to life through its popular events, programs, and beautification initiatives, promoting Kennett Square as a thriving place for everyone to live, work, and play.For more information, visit kennettcollaborative .

