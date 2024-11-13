APTEXPO 2024 Kicks Off With Key Fashion And Supply Chain Leaders Sparking Innovation On Day One

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) APTEXPO 2024 Kicks Off with Key and Leaders Sparking Innovation on Day One



APTEXPO 2024 officially kicked off today at the Marina Bay Sands and Center, marking the start of a groundbreaking three-day event poised to create new opportunities for change in the textiles and apparel value chain.

As the global that convenes the top decision-makers in textiles, apparel, fashion, and their chains, this year's convention promises to be more than a series of panel discussions-it is a much-needed gateway to transforming your business through its exclusive showcase of the latest fashion, supply chain and textiles technologies and projects from the likes of Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) Pavilion and HY Green Technology - which is set to unravel on 14 November.

On the first day, Sharon Lim, President of the Singapore Fashion Council (SFC), delivered the welcome speech. She addressed the esteemed guests, fellow speakers, and the audience and commended the organisers for hosting the inaugural Asia-Pacific Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Summit 2024.

On APTEXPO 2024, Sharon Lim said, “As the official association for Singapore's textile and fashion industry, SFC partners with various stakeholders throughout the value chain to drive meaningful change across three key pillars: sustainability, innovation and technology, and Asian craftsmanship. Partnerships are essential for building a resilient and agile supply chain today. Such stakeholder collaboration helps mitigate risk, seize new opportunities and foster innovation that benefits us all. APTEXPO 2024 is a great example of this work we are undertaking.”

The first day of APTEXPO 2024 also offered attendees the chance to gain the knowledge and insights shared in the opening speeches by Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board; Albert Tan, Chairman, ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX); and Sun Ruizhe, President, China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC). These organisations play an important role in promoting textile and fashion innovation.







From Left to Right: (1) Jonas Wand, CEO and Co-Founder, FOURSOURCE, (2) Xu Yingxin, Vice President, China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC), (3) Sharon Lim, President, Singapore Fashion Council, (4) Sun Ruizhe, President, China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC), (5) Albert Tan, Chairman, ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX), (6) Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibition and Conferences Singapore Tourism Board, (8) Peter Liang Pengcheng, President, Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT TEX).

Zhang Tingting, CEO of SFC, moderated a panel discussion that dove into the role of regional collaboration in building a resilient, adaptive and sustainable supply chain, convening on stage high- level executives from Weave, Browzwear, JEANWEST International, Shanghai Challenge Textile Co and the Hong Kong General Chamber of Textiles.

Regina Leong, CEO of Trackland Sdn Bhd Group of Companies, Honorary Permanent Secretary General, AFTEX, and President of the Malaysian Textile Manufacturers Association (MTMA), hosted the second panel discussion of the day. The panel featured experts from various organisations, including the Indonesian Textile Association and SEMBCORP. The panellists shared strategies for boosting Asia-Pacific production capabilities and leveraging partnership opportunities in the region's textile industry.

Two plenary sessions also took place on the first day, during which audiences heard from more leaders in the global textiles and apparel segment.

The first plenary session addressed global trends and challenges in the textile and garment industry. Christian P. Schindler, Director General of ITMF, discussed current industry challenges, while Dirk Vantyghem of EURATEX covered the EU's role in advancing sustainability. Deepika Rana, COO of Li & Fung, rounded off with insights on supply chain innovation.

The second plenary session focused on technology, branding, and sustainability as drivers of supply chain restructuring. Jonas Wand, CEO of FOURSOURCE, shared how AI shapes future value chains, and Chris Govier of Kornit Digital emphasised digital advancements for sustainable growth. Sunny Huang from New Wide Group discussed digital manufacturing solutions, while Henry Tan of Luen Thai Group examined Asia's market potential.

APTEXPO 2024 will continue through 15 November 2024 in Singapore, with an exclusive lineup of industry updates, showcases, and networking sessions to follow.

For more information on APTEXPO 2024, please visit ap-texpo .

About AFTEX

ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX) was established in 1978 with the objective to promote common trade position and cooperation among textile and apparel industry in ASEAN member countries in line with the objective of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ASEAN-CCI).

Every year, AFTEX hold its regular meetings plus side events on a rotational basis among member countries to discuss concrete issues of significant relevance to the regional growth and development of the textile and apparel industry, ranging from ASEAN trade linkages to workforce development, from trade fairs & investment promotion to sustainability issue, from regional cooperation to broader partnerships, and more.

About CNTAC

China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) is a national federation serving China's textile and apparel industry and enterprises. As a non-profit social organisation dedicated to the high-quality development of industry and enterprises, the services of CNTAC cover the entire textile industrial chain including cotton, linen, wool, silk, knitting, man-made fiber, printing and dyeing, filament fabric, home textiles, industrial textiles, clothing and textile machinery.

The wide-ranging services involve areas such as R&D, standards setting, technology transfer, application of information technology, environmental protection, sustainability, inspection and testing, new products, fashion designing, branding, social responsibility, intangible heritage, marketing, trade fairs, industrial layout, industrial clusters, overseas investment, international exchanges, industry- finance integration, training programs and publication.

About SFC

Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) - formerly known as Textile and Fashion Federation (Singapore) is the official association for the textile and fashion industry in Singapore. Embracing a transformative vision, SFC aspires to become a Vibrant Asian Hub for Responsible Fashion.

With a focus on three key pillars: Sustainability, Innovation & Technology and Asian Craftsmanship, SFC works closely with diverse partners across the value chain to offer thought leadership, extensive networks, and resources - to drive impactful change throughout the ecosystem.

About MP Singapore

The MP Group (MP) is a global full-service events management, marketing and community engagement company.

Established since 1987, MP embodies more than a quarter century of event building, marketing and management experience in both Eastern and Western cultures, practices, and business philosophies. We bring world-class talent, industry expertise, and incredible enthusiasm into the design and management of extraordinary online-to-offline experiences for your organisation.

MP is part of Pico Group, a global group of agencies specialising in engaging people, creating experiences and activating brands for businesses, institutions and governments. As part of the Pico group, MP has unlimited access to a wide network of industry contacts and resources. Pico Far East Holdings has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1992.

About CCPIT TEX

The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT TEX) was officially established in 1988. Three decades after its establishment, CCPIT TEX has gradually developed into an excellent organiser for professional exhibitions in China's textile and apparel industry.

Independently or along with its partners, CCPIT TEX has organised a series of world-renowned exhibitions which cover the entire textile and garment industry both at home and abroad, including but not limited to Intertextile shanghai apparel fabrics, Intertextile shanghai home textiles, ITMA ASIA + CITME and CINTE.

About FOURSOURCE

FOURSOURCE, is one of the world's largest tech-enabled B2B apparel and textile networks, connecting over 50,000 companies across 120 countries, facilitating the buying and selling of apparel, fabrics, trims, yarns, and home textiles. The network provides professional tools for brands and suppliers to speed-up their cycle time and reduce cost.

FOURSOURCE is dedicated to making the industry smarter, safer, more transparent, and sustainable. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Portugal, Turkey, Pakistan and China.

