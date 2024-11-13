Bitcoin gets close to USD90,000, reaches record level

(MENAFN) The price of Bitcoin hit nearly USD90,000 level on Tuesday, reaching historical great levels.



Throughout the past 24-hour period, the price of biggest cryptocurrency reached a low of USD80,800 and s high of USD89,900.



It was at USD70,000 level before a week, and grew about 30 percent in the seven-day period after Donald Trump’s presidential election win in the US.



Following Trump’s victory, the projects good improvements for cryptocurrencies, since he assured that the US is going to be the “crypto capital” of the planet.



Trumo informed July’s Bitcoin Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, in the US, that "If crypto is going to define the future, I want it mined, minted and made in the USA. It is not going to be made anywhere else."



The market size of Bitcoin has lately been at USD1.77 trillion, based on Coinmarketcap statistics, with a 24-hour trade ratio of UD136.3 billion.



The second-biggest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, through the past 24 hours has also flew between USD3,130 and USD3,390.

