13.11.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Publishes Interim Report as of September 30, 2024 (unaudited) Kahl am Main, November 13, 2024

- SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES recorded a positive sales development in the first nine months of 2024, with an increase to € 61.0 million compared to € 55.8 million in the previous year. During the first nine months, the operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were positive at € 1.9 million (2023: € -5.6 million). The order intake, which more than doubled to € 70.8 million (2023: € 32.3 million), is particularly encouraging. The semiconductor segment performed strongly and contributed in the amount of € 31.6 million significantly to this success. Further contract signings in semiconductor equipment are expected by the end of the year. This shows that SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has developed the corresponding innovative production systems for the semiconductor sector and is thus addressing the right markets with high demand. As of September 30, 2024, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES was able to increase its order backlog to 68.7 million (2023: € 61.3 million). The gross margin increased significantly to 32.3 % and shows a favourable trend compared with the 24.3 % in the previous year. The number of employees remained almost constant at 294 and underscores the stability of the company (December 31, 2023: 292). For the fiscal 2024 SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects sales between € 80.0 to 90.0 million as well as positive earnings before interest and taxes in the amount of € 1.0 to 3.5 million. The successful completion of current projects and the acquisition of new orders, in the areas of solar cell production, life science and semiconductors, are key factors for achieving the set goals. The company is optimistic about the ongoing positive market development and the implementation of its major projects. Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets. The company's core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.

