Sheikha Moza Attends WISH Summit At QNCC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation attended the World Innovation Summit for (WISH) 2024 at Qatar National Centre Wednesday. The summit is being attended by a large number of dignitaries and healthcare experts, academics and researchers from around the world. Over 2000 delegates are participating in the that is held under the theme ' Humanising Health: Conflict, Equity and Resilience.

Speaking at the opening session of the summit, HE Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari, Former of Public Health highlighted Qatar's transformation as a resilient healthcare system over the years. The two day conference is deliberating some of the leading global health challenges as well as national and regional topics.

