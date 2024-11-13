Sheikha Moza Attends WISH Summit At QNCC
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation attended the World Innovation Summit for health (WISH) 2024 at Qatar National convention Centre Wednesday. The summit is being attended by a large number of dignitaries and healthcare experts, academics and researchers from around the world. Over 2000 delegates are participating in the conference that is held under the theme ' Humanising Health: Conflict, Equity and Resilience.
Speaking at the opening session of the summit, HE Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari, Former Minister of Public Health highlighted Qatar's transformation as a resilient healthcare system over the years. The two day conference is deliberating some of the leading global health challenges as well as national and regional topics.
