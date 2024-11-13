Today In Kuwait's History
1954 -- Twelve students began studies at the Carpentry major at the Industrial College in State of Kuwait, marking launch of studies in the just-established college.
1973 -- Nine Kuwait army soldiers from the Yarmouk Brigades were martyred during battles at the Suez Canal battle. They were burried at martyrs cemeteries in Egypt.
1993 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish Kuwait Public Awqaf Foundation to be responsible for waqf, or endowment.
1994 -- State of Kuwait hosted the first meeting of GCC speakers of legislative assemblies and chairmen of shura councils who discussed a host of security, economic, social and political affairs.
2008 -- Kuwait Court of Cassation ordered the immediate suspension of trading at Kuwait stock exchange and delaying forward transactions pending a rule in a libel filed to halt the market losses. The suspension lasted five days.
2011 -- Kuwaiti inventors Abdullah Abulqassem and Sadeq Qassem won three gold medals at the inventions exhibition for East Asian States, hosted by Croatia.
2013 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah ordered the donation USD 10 million to the Philippines to aid victims of cyclones.
2018 -- Iraq handed over to Kuwait part of the latter's national archive stolen during the 1990-91 occupation of Kuwait, in compliance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The materials included films and books that belonged to Kuwait University and Kuwait TV. (end) bs
