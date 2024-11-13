Germany holds early elections for February 23
11/13/2024 2:05:45 AM
(MENAFN) Germany’s governing groups and the chief opposition arrived to an agreement to conduct early elections on February 23, 2025, party executives broadcasted on Tuesday.
Parliamentary group head of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Rolf Mutzenich, informed journalists that they approved with the chief opposition Cristian Democrats (CDU/CSU) on how to continue in setting the date.
He stated that "We have reached an agreement that the chancellor will initiate a vote of confidence in writing on Dec. 11. Subsequently, on Dec. 16, the vote of confidence will take place in parliament."
Mutzenich further pointed out that the deal paves the way for conducting early elections in February, which will provide sufficient period for the groups to negotiate significant legislation that must be passed by parliament ahead of its dissolution.
The deal came before than a week following the unexpected collapse of Chancellor Scholz’s three-way coalition with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats (FDP) because of extreme disputes regarding economic policy.
Scholz proposed last week that he might request a vote of confidence in January, which could pave the way for early elections in March. However, the opposition Christian Democrats argued that early elections should be held by February at the latest.
After the agreement, the absolute decision on the election date is going to be in the hands of Leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who plays a significant role in the process of dissolving parliament as well as setting new election.
