US, Turkiye Discuss Lebanon, Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed ongoing efforts to reach a that implements UNSCR 1701 and allows Lebanese and Israeli citizens to return to their homes with Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan.

According to a statement by State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, the Secretary and Foreign Minister reiterated that it is time to end the conflict in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, increase humanitarian assistance, and establish a pathway for Palestinians in Gaza to rebuild their lives.

Blinken and Fidan also discussed the importance of achieving a dignified and durable peace in the South Caucasus, noted the statement. (end)

