Naples-Based Songwriter Ninni Unveils New Instrumental Single 'As Ondas Do Mar'

Ninni playing live

Naples-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ninni is proud to announce the release of his latest instrumental single

NAPLES, ITALY, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Naples-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ninni is proud to announce the release of his latest instrumental single, "As Ondas Do Mar", a stunning musical journey that fuses the evocative sounds of Mediterranean and Brazilian guitar traditions. The track, now available on YouTube, draws from the legacies of iconic guitarists from both regions, blending Mediterranean elegance with Brazilian rhythm to create an emotionally rich and atmospheric composition.

A Fusion of Mediterranean and Brazilian Influences

Inspired by the timeless guitar traditions of the Mediterranean coast and the vibrant, rhythmic pulse of Brazilian music, "As Ondas Do Mar" (which translates to "The Waves of the Sea") captures the essence of both cultures. The song begins with delicate, classical Mediterranean fingerpicking-reminiscent of the coastal beauty of Naples-before transitioning into lively, syncopated Brazilian rhythms, inspired by the likes of João Gilberto, Yamandu Costa and Heitor Villa-Lobos. The result is a seamless and evocative soundscape that takes the listener on a journey through the waves of emotion, nature, and culture.

“I wanted to create something that feels like a conversation between two distant yet connected places-Naples and Brazil,” said Ninni.“Both regions have a rich musical history tied to the guitar, and this piece is my personal homage to those traditions. The sea, the waves, the movement of life-these elements are all present in the music. It's a celebration of the guitar's ability to tell stories without words.”

The Heart of Naples Meets the Soul of Brazil

Born and raised in Naples, Luca "Ninni" Caligiuri brings a unique perspective to the world of instrumental music, where Mediterranean traditions meet global influences. The Neapolitan guitar tradition, with its deep roots in classical music and its connection to the city's rich cultural history, has always been a significant part of Ninni's artistic development. However, it is his deep admiration for Brazilian music and its rhythm-driven complexity that truly defines "As Ondas Do Mar."

“Naples has always had a special connection to the sea, and this piece reflects that deep connection to nature,” said.“The rhythms of Brazilian music add a new layer, creating a fusion that feels like the waves constantly crashing against the shore. There's an inherent energy to this piece, a sense of movement and life.”

"As Ondas Do Mar" is now available for streaming on Ninni's YouTube channel and will soon be available on Spotify. Fans of Mediterranean guitar styles, Brazilian bossa nova, and instrumental music alike will find themselves swept away by the evocative soundscapes of this breathtaking composition.

For more information on Ninni, upcoming releases, and future performances, visit Ninni on

About Ninni

Ninni is a talented songwriter and guitarist based in Naples, Italy. Known for his evocative compositions and innovative style, Ninni seamlessly blends Mediterranean classical guitar techniques with global influences, creating a sound that is both unique and timeless.

