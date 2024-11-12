Travelingwiki In Dallas With Aviation Leaders - Aer Lingus, AFA, Airbus, American, British Airways, IAG & Sun Country

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Following Up on Appearances on 17 Midwest Stations, SiriusXM & Pennsylvania Media, TravelingWiki Foundation Appears with Senior Leaders in Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dallas, TX, November 12, 2024 – After broadcasting on Civic Media radio across approximately 17 Midwest US radio stations; SiriusXM Radio; and via Insight on Business Podcast, the Midwest US' only weekday business news podcast, TravelingWiki 's CEO appeared once again on media, this time in Pennsylvania. TravelingWiki then spent time in Dallas this week engaging with Senior Aviation Leaders (alphabetical by last name):

(1) Jude Bricker, CEO, Sun Country Airlines

(2) Robin Hayes, Former CEO, JetBlue, & Chairman and CEO, Airbus North America

(3) Sara Nelson, President, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO

(4) Doug Parker, Chairman, American Airlines Group

(5) Willie Walsh, Director General, International Air Transport Association, & Former CEO at Aer Lingus, British Airways and International Airlines Group

A recent podcast appearance caused Insight on Business Podcast host, Michael Libbie, to comment,“the amazing Jonathan Sutter from TravelingWiki....what an amazing piece of work he is doing.” During the recent Friendship Circle Walk in Philadelphia, a fellow presenter highlighted TravelingWiki's“unbelievably genius idea” as to augmenting access to Special Needs.

The recent media engagement follows up on extensive work in the Midwest US, Southern US, Eastern US and beyond. As part of extensive work to deliver Special Needs resources in the 50 US States, TravelingWiki Foundation was recently provided the opportunity to present at the Autism Society of Iowa's Fall Conference in West Des Moines, Iowa. These efforts surround recent engagement with 40 US Senators and 50 members of the House of Representatives. This past month, TravelingWiki engaged Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-5), the senior most Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. TravelingWiki also met on the steps of the U.S. Congress with the Former Acting Secretary, Then Acting Deputy National Security Advisor to the United States Vice President and the Deputy Chief, House Liaison Division, Department of the Air Force. The announcement follows up on TravelingWiki Foundation's assiduous work to support the military community, including recent engagement with The Military Coalition (supporting 5.5 million military stakeholders and approximately 35 military organizations).

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate ( ).

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to serve across society stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation's non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation's free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. Recently, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes,“TravelingWiki Foundation's CEO started his career working alongside aviation leaders like Doug Parker, so it was an honor to engage so many leaders this week, including Doug. TravelingWiki Foundation values collaborations within the travel industry as we grow our resources, now offered in 11 languages.”

More information about the military engagement is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.

