Roundtable On Carbon Reduction In Cement, Concrete, And 3D Printing To Take Place In Dubai, UAE

3D-printed walls of a house with RENCA geopolymer cementless mortar.

Dubai, UAE, Dec 4, 2024 – PENTA and RENCA partner to host a roundtable on carbon reduction in cement, concrete, and 3D printing solutions.

- Marina Dudnikova, CEO of RENCADUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai, UAE, December 4, 2024 – PENTA , a renowned provider of construction chemistry and customized solutions for cement and concrete production, is pleased to announce its collaboration with RENCA , a pioneer in sustainable construction 3D printing solutions, to host a roundtable focused on carbon reduction in cement, concrete, and construction 3D printing.The event will be held on December 4, 2024 at Expo City Dubai, Russian Pavilion (Russian Dom). Attendance is open to industry professionals, government officials, and media representatives upon prior registration ."We are thrilled to collaborate with PENTA to host this event dedicated to promoting eco-friendly construction practices", said Marina Dudnikova, CEO of RENCA. "RENCA is committed to advancing sustainable solutions in the construction industry, and this event offers an excellent platform to share our knowledge and expertise with leaders in the field."Join us for an exclusive, focused roundtable where industry professionals and innovators will gather to discuss leading practices in eco-friendly construction materials and techniques, along with impactful approaches to reducing the carbon footprint in cement, concrete, and 3D printing applications. The event will feature three expert-led presentations highlighting practical solutions and advanced technologies that support sustainable construction.Event Highlights:. Innovative Cement Additives for CO2 Reduction: Learn about advanced additives that reduce the clinker factor in cement, contributing to significant decreases in carbon emissions.. Eco-Friendly Concrete Mixes: Discover alternative concrete solutions using ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS) instead of traditional cement, in alignment with global decarbonization goals.. 3D Printing with Cement-Free Geopolymer Materials: Explore cutting-edge 3D printing materials that eliminate cement use, offering a low-carbon alternative for sustainable construction.This roundtable is a must-attend for anyone in the construction industry interested in staying informed about the latest advancements in eco-friendly construction and 3D printing.This is an RSVP event; registration and confirmation are mandatory. Registration is now open, and interested individuals can sign up on the company website. For more information, visit or contact ....Registration direct link:###About RENCARENCA is a pioneer in sustainable geopolymer technology solutions for the construction industry, with a focus on reducing carbon footprint. RENCA offers a range of eco-friendly products and services, including mortars for 3D printing.RENCA graduated from Dubai Future Accelerators in 2017, an intensive program connecting top companies with key Dubai partners to develop breakthrough technologies. After completing the program, RENCA signed an MOU with Dubai Municipality to develop a green geopolymer mortar for 3D printing based on local materials. In 2018, RENCA won the first prize in the KATERVA Awards in the Materials, Resources & Water category and was named one of the Top 50 companies offering solutions for smart buildings.Beyond the 3D printing sphere, RENCA undertakes R&D in various areas, including the encapsulation of radioactive materials with geopolymer technology, development of repair mortars, road repair solutions, and geopolymer-based coatings for sewage and concrete protection. RENCA's business model aims to expand its global presence through technology licensing agreements with local partners while continuing its R&D leadership in geopolymer technology.About PENTAPENTA is a brand focused on providing tailored construction chemical solutions that meet the specific needs of its clients. Specializing in innovative products such as cement grinding aids, concrete admixtures, and chemistry for dry construction mixes, PENTA enhances the performance and sustainability of building materials.With direct access to stable, high-quality raw materials, PENTA leverages advanced expertise and knowledge to develop customized solutions that improve construction process efficiency and durability. Its technologies optimize cement production, enhance concrete performance, and promote environmentally-friendly practices.PENTA serves clients across Russia, Africa, India, Pakistan, and the Middle East, striving to deliver exceptional results while reducing the environmental impact of the construction industry.About RUSSIAN DOMRussian Dom is a business facilitation venue located in Expo City Dubai, UAE, featuring over 3,000 square meters of exhibition, demonstration, and conference space. Russian Dom hosts B2B, B2G, and G2G events to promote the export of diverse Russian products and services.Situated in Dubai's new business hub, Russian Dom connects GCC importers with reliable suppliers from Russia across various industries - from food and industrial goods to specialized professional services and advanced IT solutions.Media Kit:

