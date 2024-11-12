TIGER INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES OF MANAGEMENT AND BOARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, CANADA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tiger International Resources (“Tiger” or the“Company”), is pleased to announce its change of management and directors, as set forth below.



The Company announces that Patric Barry has resigned as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Coleen Barry has resigned as Secretary of the Company, Joseph Breslawski has resigned as a director and Chief Officer of the Company, and William Fallick has resigned as a director of the Company.



The Company also announces that Brian Morales, Edward Yew and Sompassate Perpetue Traore have each been appointed as a director of the Company to fill the vacancies created by the foregoing resignations. The respective resignations and appointments of the Company's directors and officers are with immediate effect.



About Tiger International Resources Inc.



Tiger International Resources Inc. is a resource company and has conducted past resource development programs in Australia, Myanmar, Philippines, Malaysia, Canada and the United States. The Company is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.



For more information, please contact:



Brian Morales

Director

Email: ...

Phone: (647) 241-7202



