ISSIP Elects Haluk Demirkan Vice President For 2025

- Dr. Haluk Demirkan, 2025 ISSIP VP-ElectSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the non-profit organization advancing innovation to better serve people, business, and society, announced this week that ISSIP Co-founder Dr. Haluk Demirkan, has been elected by the global community to serve as Vice President for 2025, (and succeed to the role of ISSIP president in 2026).Dr. Haluk Demirkan is a tenured distinguished professor at the University of Washington Tacoma, Cognitive Science Lead at Amazon and Milgard Endowed Professor in Service Innovation & Business Analytics. He is an ISSIP co-founding Board Director, and has made numerous contributions to the organization in its foundational decade, including establishing ISSIP's publishing partnership with Business Expert Press. He co-manages ISSIP's service science and service innovation book collections authored by participants in the ISSIP community. He is the editor and co-author of numerous books on service science and T-shaped skills, established the ISSIP digital certifications and credentials program and, serves as an active ISSIP Ambassador to the HICSS (Hawaii International Conference on Systems Sciences) conference where he led best paper awards and key mini-tracks; he is a judge in the annual Excellence in Service Innovation Awards, frequent speaker and mentor within ISSIP programs and is active on ISSIP's board and executive committee. As Vice President, he will chair ISSIP's Strategy Council which helps define topics for ISSIP's annual Discovery Summit.Said Demirkan,“Ensuring the sustainable growth of ISSIP is my first priority. Making ISSIP a well-known leader in academic-industry collaborations for sharing knowledge about AI-driven service innovations is also important. I look forward to continuing to refine and develop ISSIP's online certification program for AI-driven service innovation professional development, industry-mentored case studies, student team capstone projects, speaker-series, publications and awards programs, as well as improved user experience to on-board ISSIP volunteers.”About the International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP)A diverse, inclusive and growing community of innovators, founded in 2012 by major IT companies and respected university partners, ISSIP - pronounced 'eye zip') is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit on a mission to advance innovation to benefit people, business, and society. The thousands of individuals that comprise the ISSIP community represent more than 600 companies and organizations, from startups to global leaders, and more than 200 universities in 72 countries. ISSIP is recognized for the power of its platform and programs, from the regular Discovery events, AI Collab, Ambassador collaborations, and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation .For more information about these programs or to explore becoming an individual or institutional donor, please go to .

