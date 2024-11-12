Moistureshield® Expands Distribution In California, Oregon And Nevada With Building Material Distributors, Inc. (BMD) Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Manufacturer's Composite Decking Portfolio Now More Readily Available in Western States

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield ® , a signature brand of Oldcastle®

APG, announces a new distributor partnership with Building Materials Distributors, Inc. (BMD). This will expand the distribution of the manufacturer's composite decking portfolio to the entire state of California, the southern part of Oregon, Reno, Nev., and Las Vegas, Nev.

Several of MoistureShield's wood composite decking product lines are now available through this partnership with Building Materials Distributors, Inc. (BMD), including the Vision ®*, Meridian TM*, Elevate TM

and Vantage TM

lines, which feature the Solid Core Difference. MoistureShield's solid core construction features an impermeable barrier that fights damage from moisture, rot, insects and other harmful elements to provide a low-maintenance decking material specially engineered to last.

"Our partnership with Building Materials Distributors, Inc. (BMD) marks a pivotal step in expanding MoistureShield's decking presence across North America," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, Oldcastle Fence, Rail & Deck. "Through this strategic alliance, both companies are positioned to achieve significant market growth together."

Building Materials Distributors, Inc. (BMD) has been a long-time distribution partner with RDI® Railing, a sister brand to MoistureShield and part of the Oldcastle APG family of brands. The addition of MoistureShield's wood composite decking products to Building Materials Distributors', Inc. (BMD) offerings further extends both businesses' reach into the market and enhances the companies' ability to better serve customers.

"Adding MoistureShield's decking solutions to our portfolio strengthens our market position in the western part of the United States," said Matt Blair, Vice President & Division General Manager - Specialty Division at Building Materials Distributors, Inc. (BMD). "Their commitment to product excellence and dealer support perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver premium building materials backed by exceptional service."

MoistureShield's composite decking products** are almost entirely made from recycled materials with post-consumer plastic, industrial plastic, wood fibers and other recycled content accounting for 95% of its Vision®, MeridianTM, ElevateTM and VantageTM

boards' composition. A leader in its category for innovation and sustainability, MoistureShield decking contributes to LEED green building certifications, diverts 27 million pounds of plastics from landfills, and recycles more than 65 million pounds of wood fiber every year - sparing the equivalent of 15,000 trees.

* Vision and Meridian decking lines are approved for use in California Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) zones.

**Does not include Stratos Composite Enhanced PVC Decking.

About MoistureShield®

MoistureShield

is the signature composite decking brand of

Oldcastle APG, a

CRH

Company and leading provider of outdoor living and building materials.

MoistureShield

manufactures innovative composite deck boards with protective cap, color and surface technologies that create a natural wood look with the ability to withstand impact and water submersion. The brand's

CoolDeck®

Technology is the first of its kind to deliver surface heat absorption solutions. For more information, visit

MoistureShield .

About Oldcastle®

APG

Oldcastle®

APG, a

CRH Company, is the leading provider of outdoor living solutions in North America with an award-winning portfolio that enables customers to Live Well Outside. Inspiring endless possibilities with enduring performance, its collection of premier building products create inviting outdoor spaces where people connect, reflect and recharge. The manufacturer's signature brands include Belgard®

and Echelon®

hardscape

and masonry materials; Barrette Outdoor Living®

and

MoistureShield®

fencing, decking and railing; Sakrete®

and

Amerimix®

packaged concrete and mortar;

Techniseal®

sands, jointing technologies and surface protectors; PebbleTec®

pool finishes; plus popular brands of landscape and gardening materials. For more information, visit

OldcastleAPG .

