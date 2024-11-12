Techmediabreaks Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Expands Waymo One Service

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) , the parent company of Google, is a major player in the sector, known for its search engine, advertising services and various tech innovations. One of its significant ventures is Waymo, an autonomous vehicle company. Waymo has recently expanded its autonomous ride-hailing service, Waymo One, to all residents in Los Angeles, marking a pivotal moment in the adoption of self-driving technology.

Despite this advancement, Alphabet's stock price is currently $179.63, showing a slight decrease of $0.72, or -0.40%. The stock has fluctuated today, with a low of $179.39 and a high of $181.86. This volatility is not unusual in the stock market, where prices can change based on various factors, including company news and broader market trends.

Over the past year, GOOGL has experienced a high of $191.75 and a low of $127.90. This range indicates the stock's potential for growth and the risks involved. Investors often look at these figures to assess the stock's performance and make informed decisions about buying or selling shares.

Alphabet's market capitalization is approximately $2.21 trillion, reflecting its significant size and influence in the tech industry. Market capitalization is the total market value of a company's outstanding shares and is used to determine a company's size and investment potential. A high market cap often indicates a stable and established company.

Today's trading volume for GOOGL is 6,373,876 shares on the NASDAQ exchange. Trading volume represents the number of shares traded during a specific period and can indicate the stock's liquidity. High trading volume often suggests strong investor interest and can lead to more significant price movements.

About Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet is a collection of companies, the largest of which is Google. Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998 and the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Billions of people use its wide range of popular products and platforms each day, like Search, Ads, Chrome, Cloud, YouTube and Android.

