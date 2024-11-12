Toobit Lists FROP (Popo The Frog) For Spot Trading On November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is excited to announce that FROP, the token representing Popo The Frog, will be available for spot trading starting November 13, 2024, at 10AM UTC. FROP is more than a meme coin-it's a movement, led by Popo The Frog, who has risen from the depths of digital obscurity to become an iconic challenger in the meme coin world.

The Legend of Popo

“Popo: From Launch to Legend” tells the story of Popo The Frog, whose journey from a quiet rainforest to internet fame is driven by resilience, revenge, and a desire to dethrone his cousin Pepe. Originally living a peaceful life with his kin in the hidden rainforests, Popo's world was shattered when his cousin Pepe became an internet meme, unintentionally exposing their village to exploitation by profiteers. Popo watched as outsiders invaded his home, turning his fellow frogs into mere digital spectacles.

Driven by vengeance and the desire to protect his kind, Popo has returned stronger, vowing to surpass Pepe and reign supreme in the meme token universe. Now armed with the power of FROP, Popo rallies his community to help him overtake the meme icon status and become the true“king of frogs.”

Tokenomics of FROP

The FROP token has a total fixed supply of 111,111,111,111 tokens. Here's how the supply is allocated across the Popo ecosystem:

– Presale (25%) : A significant portion of the tokens was reserved for early supporters, propelling the growth of the FROP community. This allocation serves as the“initial fuel” for $FROP's journey to success, allowing supporters to join Popo's mission from the start.

– Staking (25%) : Known as Popo's War Chest, this allocation encourages long-term community involvement. Members can choose from two staking pools to earn substantial rewards, securing their place in the Popo Ecosystem and supporting the FROP mission.

– Marketing (25%) : Popo recognizes the power of strategic marketing, dedicating a substantial share of FROP to spreading his story and amplifying his presence. Inspired by Pepe's marketing success, Popo is set on outpacing his rival with impactful campaigns to grow his influence.

– Community Rewards (25%) : Popo's vision includes building a fun and engaged community, where contributions are recognized and rewarded. This allocation fosters an active and wholesome space for Popo Army members to connect, earn rewards, and support FROP's journey to meme token dominance.

Key Features of Popo ' s Ecosystem

FROP isn't just a token; it's a testament to Popo's ambition. The ecosystem prioritizes community, rewards, and the spirit of resilience, echoing Popo's commitment to taking on his rivals. Through staking, exclusive rewards, and a strong community focus, FROP empowers supporters to become part of Popo's legacy.

Toobit is thrilled to be the platform where FROP supporters can rally around Popo's story and share in his pursuit of meme token supremacy. Popo The Frog invites all who believe in his vision to join him, to support his journey, and to help bring his epic tale to the forefront of the meme token universe.

Trading Pair : FROP/USDT

Trading Start : November 13, 2024, at 10AM UTC

Deposit Open: 2024.11.12 UTC

Together, let's take Popo's vision to the moon, surpassing Pepe and setting new standards for what meme tokens can achieve!

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

