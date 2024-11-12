The Legacy Of Commitment: Covia Celebrates Employee Milestones

(MENAFN- 3BL) At Covia, we are committed to providing an exceptional work environment. This commitment includes recognizing exemplary performance and contributions to our organization. This year, we're excited to explore new ways to celebrate the achievements of our employees by recognizing those who have reached service milestones of more than 40 years.

This October, we celebrated six individuals who together bring over 200 years of dedicated service to Covia.



Lee Bullion, Production Operator, Camden Plant, 47 Years

Harry C. Barraclough Sr., Maintenance Supervisor, Dividing Creek Plant, 44 Years

Alain Cloutier, Loader Operator, St. Canut Plant, 48 Years

Alain retired on October 1 after dedicating 48 years of service to the St. Canut plant. Plant Manager Hamid Houmine said, "Alain was a dedicated employee who always showed commitment and made safety a priority in his work.”

Janet E. Kilbane, Vice President, PMO, Huntersville Office, 37 Years

Moses L. Crockett, Packer/Stacker, McIntyre Plant, 36 Years John W. Mowery, Purchasing Coordinator, Elco Plant, 35 Years

A special highlight goes to Lee Buillon, a Production Operator at Covia's Camden plant, who celebrated an impressive 47 years with the company this October - fun fact: that's around the same time the original Star Wars movie was released in 1977! Lee embodies the spirit of hard work and determination in both his professional and personal life. We had the pleasure of chatting with him, and his story is one you won't want to miss.

When Lee started at the Camden plant, he was following in his family's footsteps, as both his father and brother had worked there. Inspired by his father to join the team, Lee began his journey at the age of 14 through a summer program. He returned each summer to learn more and expand his skills. Eventually, he transitioned to a full-time role and spent 23 years working the midnight shift. Lee began his career in the largest pit in Camden and was a member of the team responsible for constructing one of the plants, as well as a bathroom that remains operational to this day. Approximately ten years ago, he transitioned to the day shift.

Throughout his time at the plant, Lee has contributed in many ways, from land reclamation to maintenance, making sure everything runs smoothly. About five years ago, Lee helped save the life of a friend and co-worker who suffered an aneurysm at work. Lee was able to act quickly to move his friend to safety and get him the care he desperately needed.

The tables turned two years ago when Lee was the one who needed saving. Team members discovered Lee slumped over the steering wheel in the furthest corner of the plant and they were more than 15 minutes away from an emergency vehicle arriving. His friends retrieved the first-aid kit and AED. They started CPR and continued for more than 15 minutes, along with administering multiple shocks from the AED machine before the AED detected a heart rhythm. They were advised by first responders to monitor Lee and keep him out of the sun. First responders eventually arrived, and Lee was airlifted to a local hospital that specialized in cardiac issues. As Lee shared this story, his gratitude and appreciation for his friends and their quick work was evident. Lee also expressed how thankful he was for the plant's AED equipment and training. He shared, "I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the accessibility of the AED." Lee continues to share his passion. When he goes into restaurants, retail stores, or other businesses, he asks if they have an AED and where it is located. He knows that one day it could save someone's life, just as it saved his. Unfortunately, 25 days after his heart attack, he suffered a stroke. But this did not deter Lee. He was determined to get back in shape and get back to work.

Lee is not only a father and grandfather, but also an incredibly active one! He has been a dedicated USA Boxing coach for his son and has coached his grandchildren in Little League Baseball. The love and pride Lee has for his family is heartwarming. But there's more to his story. After suffering a heart attack and a stroke, Lee found a new determination to improve his health. Always someone who valued fitness, he decided to push himself further by taking up running. Now he's proudly completed his fourth marathon (26.2 miles) and over 20 5K races (3.1 miles). That's not all. Lee is his family's personal baker with a special talent for making the most amazing cheesecakes.

Lee closed our conversation with some insightful advice. First and foremost, he stressed the importance of a strong work ethic. He proudly shared that he has two sons serving in the military. His oldest, a Sergeant First Class, dedicated 20 years to the Army before retiring, while his younger son is currently serving with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Despite their own accomplishments and heroism, both sons attribute their strong work ethic and dedication to their father, often calling him Superman! Finally, he reminded everyone to put away their cell phones while on the job. It can be distracting, and your life deserves your full attention.

