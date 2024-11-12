Wakemed Selects Medspeed To Build Integrated Logistics Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New connects WakeMed points of care, reduces waste, and improves efficiency and care delivery

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSpeed , a leading provider of same-day logistics services to the care industry, has teamed up with WakeMed , a nationally recognized not-for-profit system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C., to enhance, integrate and optimize the system-wide, last-mile delivery of critical materials such as specimens, supplies, and pharmaceuticals across the system's care-delivery footprint.

"MedSpeed's logistics solution will deliver value and enable WakeMed to further improve efficiency and care delivery system-wide while supporting our mission to improve the health and well-being of the community," said Kenneth Murray, Executive Director of Performance Improvement at WakeMed. "WakeMed will benefit from MedSpeed's people, processes and custom-built technology applications to transport critical materials throughout our growing health system, ensuring key resources and materials are delivered to the right place at the right time."

With nearly one million patient visits annually, WakeMed is the largest health system and provider of care in Wake County. The 1,003-bed health system is home to three full-service, acute care hospitals and eight emergency departments as well as a dedicated Heart Center, Children's Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, two Trauma Centers, and other specialty facilities and physician practices.

"MedSpeed is honored to work with a leading health system like WakeMed that is dedicated to providing cost-effective, patient-centered care to their community," said Wes Crampton, President of MedSpeed. "We look forward to working with WakeMed to help them fulfill their mission by streamlining operations into a single strategic network that standardizes quality control, drives savings across the system, and enables care delivery across all departments."

Founded in 1999, MedSpeed serves many of the country's largest and most complex health systems, laboratories and other health care providers. With a network of 100+ hubs, the company designs and operates sophisticated logistics networks that transport lab specimens, medical supplies, pharmaceuticals and other products to points of care across the healthcare ecosystem.

About WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Serving the community since 1961, WakeMed is a not-for-profit health care system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our community by providing outstanding and compassionate care to all. WakeMed's 1,003-bed system comprises a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, including three full-service hospitals, eight emergency departments, a dedicated Children's Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital, two exceptional Trauma Centers-a Level I Trauma Center in Raleigh and a Level III Trauma Center in Cary, and more than 165 physician and physical therapy practice offices. WakeMed's mission-driven team includes nearly 12,000 employees, 1,200 volunteers and 1,300 affiliated physicians, along with the more than 800 physicians and advanced practice providers with WakeMed Physician Practices-all representing the best minds and the biggest hearts and the finest quality in health care and community health. For more information, visit

.



About MedSpeed

MedSpeed integrates health care organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of medical materials: specimens, pharmaceuticals, supplies and more. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 100 hub operations across more than 30 states. Its client base includes 29 of the top 100 health systems in the country.



