ASDS Announces 2024 Annual Award Recipients

Schaumburg, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is delighted to announce the 2024 recipients of its annual awards, who were recognized during the Society's Annual Membership Meeting on Friday, Oct. 18 during the ASDS Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

President's Awards

The President's Awards allow the ASDS/A President to recognize special individuals who have helped the Society thrive and grow. 2024-24 ASDS/A President, Seth Matarasso, MD, bestowed awards to the following people who have made significant contributions to advance the specialty in a meaningful way:



Kavita Mariwalla, MD - This award is in recognition and sincere appreciation of Dr. Mariwalla's exceptional heart and indefatigable devotion to ASDS. Her inspiring leadership, unwavering passion and steadfast commitment have profoundly impacted ASDS and the specialty. Her dedication exemplifies the values that the Society holds dear, and it is truly grateful for her tireless efforts and contributions.

Leonard Goldberg, MD, FRCPC - This award recognizes Dr. Goldberg's unwavering dedication to mentorship and teaching over the years. His commitment to sharing knowledge and guiding others has profoundly shaped the specialty, fostering growth and inspiring countless individuals. Thank you for your enduring impact and invaluable contributions.

Roy C. Grekin, MD - Dr. Grekin received this award in recognition of his long-standing dedication to mentorship and education within Mohs and dermatologic surgery. His unwavering commitment to guiding and inspiring residents and surgical fellows has enriched and fostered growth. ASDS deeply appreciates his invaluable contributions and lasting impact.

Kenneth Tomecki, MD - Dr. Tomecki was recognized for fostering an interactive relationship between ASDS and AAD. His collaborative spirit and commitment to mutual growth have strengthened this bond and enhanced the organizations' shared mission. Dr. Tomecki's vision and commitment have significantly advanced the ASDS mission and fostered a vibrant community. His contributions have made a lasting impact, and the Society is grateful for his exemplary service.

Carrie Strom , President of Global Allergan Aesthetics - This award is in recognition and sincere appreciation of Carrie's unwavering support and continuous commitment to ASDS. Her generosity and dedication have made a significant impact, inspiring ASDS to achieve its goals. Tara Azzano, ASDS/A Executive Director / CEO -This award represents the amazing job Tara has done steering the ship of change through Society leadership transitions and new systems management, all while continuing to grow the Society's industry partnerships. Her passion, dedication and commitment to the specialty inspire the Society staff, members and its partners to continue to move us forward to a brighter future.

Samuel J. Stegman, MD, Award for Distinguished Service

Founded in 1996, this award was created to honor Samuel J. Stegman, MD, whose innovative leadership and tireless advocacy benefited the specialties of dermatology and dermatologic surgery. This award honors members of ASDS who have made a substantial contribution to advance the Society's goals in the areas of education, organizational service and/or research. Ronald L. Moy, MD, accepted the 2024 award at the 17th Annual ASDS Gala on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Award for Outstanding Service

This award recognizes exemplary dedication to the Society's growth and success by young, emerging leaders who have been out of residency for one to ten years and have volunteered their time and effort to ASDS/A for a minimum of three consecutive years in multiple capacities. The 2024 recipient is Kachiu Lee, MD .

Lawrence M. Field, MD, Honorary Lecture

This lecture honors the monumental achievements and motivational energy of Dr. Field, who served as a catalyst for the inception of the named lecture. The nominated speaker's dermatologic career must follow the paths and emulate the contributions charted by Dr. Field to further physician education and patient care. Merete Haedersdal, MD, PhD, DMSc, was selected for the 2024 lectureship on Saturday, Oct. 19 where she presented,“Fractional Laser-assisted Drug Deliver: A New Era in Skin Cancer Innovation.”

Vic Narurkar, MD, Innovations in Aesthetic Dermatology Lecture

This special lecture was instituted in 2019 to honor Dr. Narurkar's legacy and extraordinary contributions in the field of aesthetic dermatology. Seth L. Matarasso, MD, was chosen to present the 2024 lectureship on Friday, Oct. 18. He spoke about,“Innovations in Dermatologic Surgery: From the Microscope to the Bedside.”

Drs. Alastair and Jean D. Carruthers Award for Top-rated Cosmetic Fellow Abstract

In honor of Drs. Alastair and Jean Carruthers, this award was created to stimulate interest and acknowledge cosmetic research contributions from members of ASDS-accredited fellowship training programs. The 2024 recipient is Kavita Darji, MD, for her work on,“Safety and Efficacy of Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beach Technology to Lift the Upper Lip and Improve Perioral Rhytids.”

Review Article Incentive Program

This program rewards authors who imagine new ways of looking at the literature ranging from broad scientific interest to highly focused clinical topics related to therapy, diagnosis or other aspects of the practice of dermatologic surgery. The 2024 recipient is George Jeha, MD, for his article,“Hidradenocarcinoma: A case series from The Scripps Clinic with a systematic review of literature.”

Young Investigators Writing Competition

This competition stimulates young investigators to submit original ideas, research and articles for journal publication. It is open to residents and members who are currently in and/or have completed a fellowship within the past three years. The 2024 recipient is Kelsey Hirotsu, MD, for her article,“Histopathologic characterization of incidental lesions encountered during Mohs micrographic surgery with MART-1 immunohistochemistry.”

View award details and past recipients at asds.net/service-awards-and-competitions .

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients' skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit .



