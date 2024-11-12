50Th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival Celebrates Barbarian Invasion Nov. 16-17

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Gladiators, Vikings and feisty warriors of all sizes set to invade Todd Mission

TODD MISSION, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 50th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) will welcome warriors of all ages this weekend for its annual Barbarian Invasion Weekend, Nov. 16-17. This themed adventure is an exciting, action-packed experience that invites visitors to unleash their inner raiders under the festival's lush, wooded canopy.Each year, the festival grounds are transformed into a rugged landscape where gladiators, feisty leather-clad barbarians and fur-clad Vikings channel their wild side alongside one another to celebrate combat and camaraderie.“Barbarian Invasion Weekend brings out the inner warrior spirit in all of us,” TRF marketing director Miranda Ramirez said.“From the staff to the patrons, you will see a lot of fur capes, axes and all sorts of impromptu, tongue-in-cheek horde clashes around the grounds. It's a good excuse to brush up on your 'Vikings' lore too.”This past weekend's Heroes & Villains Weekend saw 61,714 patrons enter TRF's front gates across Saturday and Sunday. The Renaissance-themed festival is expected to draw over 500,000 patrons over eight themed weekends from Oct. 12 through Dec. 1. Across the first five themed weekends, TRF has welcomed more than 276,000 patrons so far in 2024. In addition, TRF recently broke its camping attendance record with 40,147 campers over the season, with just three weekends left to go.This weekend's entertainment includes a special collaboration with the upcoming blockbuster Gladiator II, hitting theaters on Nov. 22. There will be a gladiator competition involving several of the festival's attractions, including the Strong Man Hammer, The Royal Quintain, The Jacob's Ladder and the King's Log, along with a Gladiator movie trivia round. Instructions for how to sign up for future gladiator status are currently on the TRF social media pages. Prizes for the feats of strength contest include a TRF silver season pass, tickets to an advance screening of Gladiator II and branded swag from the film.Award-winning folk artist Lilith Max will perform the next two weekends at TRF, with morning and evening performances scheduled at the morning proclamation and on the Globe Stage during the Golden Celebration just after dark. The first 500 kids through the TRF gates will receive a foam TRF-branded axe to – safely – round out their wardrobes. In other RenFest fashion news, the most stylish barbarians in the kingdom can show off their finest fighting looks at the arena stage at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for the weekly costume contest. The festival's turkey leg eating contest kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with contestants at the New Market Village's gazebo testing the limits of their dental work. Bring your own dental floss. Patrons will also have the unique opportunity to meet actual knights from the Full Steel Combat team at Odin's Table, located near the arena, this Sunday at 2:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.This year's remaining themed weekends at the Texas Renaissance Festival include:Barbarian Invasion (Nov. 16-17)Highland Fling (Nov. 23-24)Celtic Christmas (Nov. 29-Dec. 1)Tickets and additional information are available at texrenfest.ABOUT TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVALThe Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance-themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts more than half a million visitors annually to its 70-acre recreation of a 16th-century European village one hour north of Houston. The festival is a celebration of food, fun and artisan markets ensconced in immersive Renaissance-era magic. The 50th anniversary season takes place over eight themed weekends from Oct. 12 through Dec. 1, 2024, including Thanksgiving Friday. For more information, visit texrenfest.

