TESCO Solidifies Leadership In Electric Meter And EV Charging Station Accuracy

Innovative Testing Solutions Ensure Precision in Power and EV Charging Metering

- Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO - The Eastern Specialty CompanyBRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TESCO (The Eastern Specialty Company), a pioneer in metering solutions since 1904, reaffirms its commitment to excellence in electric meter and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station accuracy. With a suite of advanced testing products-including the DTS-2990, FTS-2990, 6330, T4000, and PL4000-TESCO continues to set industry standards for precision and reliability.Comprehensive Testing SolutionsTESCO's product lineup offers both laboratory-grade and field-ready tools designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern utilities and EV infrastructure providers:DTS-2990 Desktop Meter Test Station: This state-of-the-art, ANSI-compliant test board provides full series-parallel meter testing in a compact, budget-friendly desktop package. It accommodates all common electromechanical and solid-state meters up to 50 amps, ensuring comprehensive testing under a wide range of conditions.FTS-2990 Field Meter Test Station: Inspired by the DTS-2990, the FTS-2990 brings lab-quality accuracy to the field in a portable, rugged configuration. Housed in a durable Pelican case, it offers full series-parallel meter testing for all common solid-state meters up to 50 amps, making it an indispensable tool for field technicians.6330 Meter Site Analyzer: This all-in-one, ultra-lightweight field test kit is designed for comprehensive testing of transformer-rated metering installations. Weighing only 17.8 lbs, it enables utilities to verify site accuracy, test current transformers (CTs), and perform meter testing, ensuring correct billing and revenue protection.T4000 EVSE Tester and PL4000 Load Box: TESCO's Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) testing solutions include the T4000 tester and PL4000 load box, designed to meet the exact requirements set by Handbook 44 and support current and anticipated standards set by federal and state Weights & Measures departments. These tools provide comprehensive testing capabilities for both AC and DC EV chargers, ensuring accurate energy delivery and compliance with industry standards.Advancing EV Charging AccuracyAs electric vehicle adoption accelerates, TESCO remains at the forefront of ensuring public charging stations deliver precise, verifiable meter readings. By providing advanced testing solutions, TESCO supports transparency and trust between charging station operators and EV consumers, fostering confidence in the growing EV infrastructure.Leadership Perspective"TESCO's unwavering dedication to innovation and quality in metering solutions underscores our role in advancing both utility and EV charging accuracy," said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO. "Our comprehensive range of products empowers technicians and utilities with reliable, field-ready, and lab-based solutions to maintain the integrity of electric metering, a cornerstone of today's power and EV infrastructure."About TESCOFounded in 1904, TESCO has been a trusted source for meter testing instruments and accessories, serving the nation's energy providers with reliable and rugged solutions. With a commitment to developing and delivering a full range of meter testing operational support, TESCO continues to be the preferred supplier for utilities worldwide.For more information, please visit TESCO's website.

