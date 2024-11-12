ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS, O'brien & ZUCKERMAN TO PRACTICE PICKET IN LAS VEGAS
Date
11/12/2024 10:46:51 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Pilots Demand Better Wages and Working Conditions
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tues., Nov. 12, at 2:00 p.m., Allegiant Air Teamsters pilots, Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman will hold a practice picket outside Allegiant's corporate headquarters. The practice picket follows an overwhelming 97.4 percent vote by Allegiant Teamsters to authorize a strike if the carrier fails to reach a fair agreement rewarding and protecting 1,300 pilots, including 127 pilots in Las Vegas.
The Teamsters are seeking industry-standard compensation and improvements to scheduling. The pilots are some of the most overworked and underpaid in the airline industry. In negotiations, the carrier has attempted to extract concessions in exchange for long-overdue pay raises.
Allegiant Air made more than $2.5 billion in revenue last year.
The federal National Mediation Board (NMB) is currently conducting mediation efforts. Under the Railway Labor Act, the Teamsters can request a release from the NMB, which could lead to a 30-day cooling-off period, followed by a work stoppage.
|
WHAT:
|
Allegiant Air Teamsters to practice picket
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, November 12, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. PST
|
|
|
WHO:
|
Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President
|
|
Fred Zuckerman, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer
|
|
Chris Griswold, Teamsters Airline Division Director
|
|
Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots and Allies
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
1201 N. Town Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89144
|
|
|
VISUALS:
|
Allegiant Air Teamsters marching, holding signs and banners
Contact:
Shane McCarthy, (203) 300-2178
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN12112024003732001241ID1108877336
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.