ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS PILOTS, O'brien & ZUCKERMAN TO PRACTICE PICKET IN LAS VEGAS


11/12/2024 10:46:51 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pilots Demand Better Wages and Working Conditions

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tues., Nov. 12, at 2:00 p.m., Allegiant Air Teamsters pilots, Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman will hold a practice picket outside Allegiant's corporate headquarters. The practice picket follows an overwhelming 97.4 percent vote by Allegiant Teamsters to authorize a strike if the carrier fails to reach a fair agreement rewarding and protecting 1,300 pilots, including 127 pilots in Las Vegas.

The Teamsters are seeking industry-standard compensation and improvements to scheduling. The pilots are some of the most overworked and underpaid in the airline industry. In negotiations, the carrier has attempted to extract concessions in exchange for long-overdue pay raises.
Allegiant Air made more than $2.5 billion in revenue last year.

The federal National Mediation Board (NMB) is currently conducting mediation efforts. Under the Railway Labor Act, the Teamsters can request a release from the NMB, which could lead to a 30-day cooling-off period, followed by a work stoppage.

WHAT:

Allegiant Air Teamsters to practice picket


WHEN:

Tuesday, November 12, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. PST


WHO:

Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President

Fred Zuckerman, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer

Chris Griswold, Teamsters Airline Division Director

Allegiant Air Teamsters Pilots and Allies


WHERE:

1201 N. Town Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89144


VISUALS:

Allegiant Air Teamsters marching, holding signs and banners

Contact:
 Shane McCarthy, (203) 300-2178
 [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118

MENAFN12112024003732001241ID1108877336


PR Newswire

