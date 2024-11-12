Result Of General Meeting
Date
11/12/2024 10:16:23 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12 November 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company ”)
Results of General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the " Company ") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 10 October 2024) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at .
Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 2 and 3 were proposed as special resolutions.
| Resolution
| Votes For*
| %
| Votes Against
| %
| Total votes validly cast
| Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
| Votes Withheld**
| To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.
| 10,895,876
| 95.04
| 568,855
| 4.96
| 11,464,731
| 3.15
| 60,937
| To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.
| 10,631,794
| 93.51
| 738,481
| 6.49
| 11,370,275
| 3.13
| 155,393
| To adopt new Articles of Association.
| 10,912,512
| 95.45
| 519,997
| 4.55
| 11,432,509
| 3.15
| 93,159
* Includes discretionary votes.
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
For further information, please contact:
| JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
| ...
+44 207 409 0181
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
