Result Of General Meeting

(the“ Company ”) Results of General Meeting Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the " Company ") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 10 October 2024) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at . Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary and resolutions 2 and 3 were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld** To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.

10,895,876 95.04 568,855 4.96 11,464,731 3.15 60,937 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.

10,631,794 93.51 738,481 6.49 11,370,275 3.13 155,393 To adopt new Articles of Association. 10,912,512 95.45 519,997 4.55 11,432,509 3.15 93,159

* Includes discretionary votes.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

