Result Of General Meeting


11/12/2024 10:16:23 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12 November 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company ”)

Results of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the " Company ") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 10 October 2024) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at .

Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 2 and 3 were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld**
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.
 10,895,876 95.04 568,855 4.96 11,464,731 3.15 60,937
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.
 10,631,794 93.51 738,481 6.49 11,370,275 3.13 155,393
To adopt new Articles of Association. 10,912,512 95.45 519,997 4.55 11,432,509 3.15 93,159

* Includes discretionary votes.
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey 		...
+44 207 409 0181

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


MENAFN12112024004107003653ID1108877244


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

