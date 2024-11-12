Jess Loseke, CEO Of Midwest Barrel Co., Named One Of Louisville's Most Admired Ceos

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jess Loseke, CEO and co-founder of Midwest Barrel Co., has been named one of Louisville Business First's "Most Admired CEOs" for 2024. Known for her strategic vision and dedication to building a strong, people-first culture, Jess has guided Midwest Barrel Co. from a small startup into a leading global supplier of premium barrels.

The Most Admired CEOs program, hosted by Louisville Business First, honors top executives across industries for their leadership, community impact, and business excellence. Nominations for the award came from readers, with a panel of editors and Publisher Lisa Benson selecting 25 honorees.

Jess's leadership has been pivotal to Midwest Barrel Co.'s growth, including the company's strategic relocation to Louisville, Kentucky, in 2023-placing it at the heart of Bourbon Country. Her focus on innovation and community engagement continues to shape the company's path forward, balancing bold business decisions with a supportive work environment.

Being named one of Louisville's Most Admired CEOs is an incredible honor, but it's really a reflection of the passion and commitment our entire team brings to providing 'Damn. Good. Barrels.' and creating meaningful environmental change through our #SaveTheStave initiative. I'm excited to continue leading this vision forward, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to do so alongside such an incredible team and community in Louisville."

The award recipients will be honored at a ceremony on Nov. 21 at the Galt House, with features on each honoree published in Louisville Business First the same week.

About Midwest Barrel Co.:

Founded in 2015, Midwest Barrel Co. is a leading global provider of premium used bourbon, whiskey, wine, and specialty barrels for the spirits and brewing industry. Midwest Barrel Co. maximizes the life cycle of barrels through reuse for spirit and beverage aging and repurposing for decor and smoking wood. The company also supports reforestation efforts through its #SaveTheStave® initiative.

