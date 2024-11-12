Svitzer Financial Calendar 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This calendar lists the expected release dates of Svitzer Group's financial announcements in 2025 as well as the date of the annual general meeting.

5 March Annual Report 2024 10 April Annual General Meeting 2025 15 May Trading statement Q1 2025 26 August Interim Report H1 2025 13 November Trading statement Q3 2025













Shareholders who have proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must submit these no later than 27 February 2025. The proposals should be submitted by email to ... .

Interim and FY reports are expected to be announced around 08.00am CET on the disclosed dates.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A

T: +45 24941654

E: ...

Anders Crillesen, Global Head of Communications

T: +45 27791286

E: ...

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer's services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on .

Attachment

Company announcement - Financial Calendar 2025