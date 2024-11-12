Ukrainian, Danish Navy Commanders Meet In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa has met with Chief of the Royal Danish Navy, Rear Admiral Henrik Ryberg, who was on a visit to the Odesa region.

Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting, the commanders discussed the current situation in the Azov and Black Sea regions and joint steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense. In particular, they spoke about projects aimed at developing missile systems, as well as surface and underwater unmanned systems that are of strategic importance for countering threats at sea.

"Rear Admiral Henrik Ryberg expressed his readiness to deepen cooperation in these areas," the Ukrainian Navy said.

Distinguished guests were shown the capabilities of Ukrainian boats, their maneuverability, technical equipment and ability to quickly perform tasks.

Foreign guests and representatives of the Ukrainian Navy's Command also commemorated the fallen heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine's freedom.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Navy

