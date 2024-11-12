Alembic honoured with Guinness World Record for Hypertension Awareness Milestone

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 12 November 2024, Bengaluru: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, today announced that its Summit division has been recognized by Guinness World Records for collecting the most number of pledges for a hypertension campaign. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to addressing public health issues in India.



Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects 28.1% of India’s adult population, yet only a fraction are diagnosed and treated. Realizing the need for urgent action, Alembic's Summit division took a bold step to close this gap. On the occasion of World Hypertension Day on 17th May 2024, the team launched a week-long campaign that reached out to 15,568 Health Care Professionals (HCPs) across India, from May 13th to May 19th 2024. Through this initiative, HCPs were encouraged to take an online pledge to promote better hypertension management and patient education, aiming for early diagnosis and improved treatment outcomes.



Commenting on this occasion, Shaunak Amin, Managing Director, Alembic Pharmaceutical said, “Hypertension is a critical health crisis in India, impacting millions who often remain undiagnosed and untreated. Our teams focused on raising awareness and educating healthcare professionals to address this urgent issue. We are grateful to Guinness World Records for recognizing our efforts, and this acknowledgement reflects our commitment to making a meaningful impact on society. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for their dedication and achievement in this remarkable initiative.”





