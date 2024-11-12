FULL CARD FOR PFL MENA CHAMPIONSHIPS ON NOV. 29 UNVEILED

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (Nov. 11, 2024) – Professional Fighters League (PFL) today in partnership with Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Mixed Martial Arts Federation (SMMAF), announced the completed card for the 2024 PFL MENA Championships, which takes place on Friday, November 29 at King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



All the PFL MENA Championship action can be seen live on MBC at 7.30pm AGT, and tickets for this massive night of Championship action are on sale now via webook.com.



PFL MENA’s inaugural season has reached its conclusion and four champions will be crowned in the Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, and Bantamweight divisions. PFL MENA is creating a pathway for athletes from the region to compete in the PFL Global Season.



The main event of the evening will see the PFL MENA Featherweight Championship on the line when Jordan’s Abdalrahman Alhyasat (5-0) takes on Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Qahtani (9-2). In the co-main event, the PFL MENA Welterweight Championship will be decided between Kuwait’s Mohammad Alaqraa (7-0) and Egypt’s Omar El Dafrawy (12-6). At 135-pounds, Iraq’s Ali Taleb (11-1) meets Morocco's Rachid El Hazoume (15-3) for the PFL MENA Bantamweight title, and the PFL MENA Lightweight Championship will be contested between Iran’s Mohsen Mohammadseifi (6-2) and Lebanon’s Georges Eid (10-4).



All Championship bouts at PFL MENA will be five, five-minute rounds, and for the first time in the history of the PFL Championships, the rule set will now allow elbows.



In addition to the Championship fights, undefeated Saudi Arabian star Hattan Alsaif will be in action against Algeria’s Lilia Osmani. There will also be five showcase bouts taking place during the must-see event, when former Bellator World Grand Prix participant Mansour Barnaoui (21-6) faces England’s Alfie Davis (17-4-1), undefeated heavyweights collide when Tunisia’s Slim Trabelsi (7-0) battles England’s Abraham Bably (5-0). At 145-pounds, 2023 PFL Featherweight titlist Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1) will face former Bellator Featherweight contender Jeremy Kennedy (19-4), and France’s Asael Adjoudj (8-1) tangles with USA’s Jose Perez (9-1). Opening the card will be a middleweight showcase pitting Costello van Steenis (15-3) versus Brazil’s Joao Dantas (7-1).



PFL is the only organization in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight-class. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the “Champions League of MMA” with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, PFL Africa, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is available on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.





MENAFN12112024007469016123ID1108876576