Telepsychiatry Market To Worth USD 34.25 Billion By 2031 | Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global telepsychiatry is estimated to be valued at USD 9.58 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 34.25 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% from 2024 to 2031. Burlingame, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global telepsychiatry market size is estimated to be valued at USD 9.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 34.25 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2024 to 2031. The growth of the telepsychiatry market is majorly driven by the rising demand for telepsychiatry services and shortage of psychiatrists. Telepsychiatry addresses the shortage of mental health professionals in the remote areas. This provides virtual psychiatry consultations and care. It allows people in rural areas to access mental healthcare services. They no longer need to travel long distances for treatment. Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ Telepsychiatry also reduces the stigma associated with visiting a psychiatrist in-person. This encourages more people to seek psychiatrist help virtually. Market Trends: Growth in Digitization of Healthcare Services: Increasing adoption of digital health technologies across the healthcare industry drives market growth. Various telehealth platforms offer integrated telepsychiatry solutions. These are aiding in improved access and delivery of mental health services.

Rise in Prevalence of Mental Disorders: Mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia etc. is rising globally. Telepsychiatry Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $9.58 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $34.25 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Age Group, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Shortage of Psychiatrists

. Growing acceptance of Telehealth Services Restraints & Challenges . Reimbursement issues

. Confidentiality and privacy concerns

Market Opportunities:

The growing demand for virtual therapies and online consultation is a key opportunity in the telepsychiatry market. With advancements in technology, various telepsychiatry platforms now offer virtual therapies. It includes cognitive behavioral therapy and exposure therapies over video. This allows patients to receive evidence-based treatments from the comfort of their homes.

Virtual therapies are gaining traction. These overcome geographical barriers and stigma related to in-person visits. The convenience and accessibility of virtual therapies are expected to increase their usage in the future. More people are likely to turn to these therapies as a result.

The rise of cloud-based telepsychiatry solutions is another major opportunity in this market. Cloud platforms allow healthcare providers to deliver mental healthcare services. These services are provided remotely through live video sessions. They offer benefits such as secure storage for patient health records and seamless file sharing between doctors and patients. Additionally, they provide flexible access and options for remote monitoring.

Several telepsychiatry vendors are focusing on developing advanced cloud-based platforms. It includes prescription management, billing and reimbursement support. This is expected to push the adoption of their solutions.

Key Market Takeaways :

The global telepsychiatry market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to the growing acceptance of virtual care amidst healthcare digitalization.

On the basis of products, the in-home solutions segment is expected to hold a dominant position in 2024. This is owing to the increasing popularity of receiving mental healthcare services from home.

On the basis of age group, the adult segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of mental illnesses among adults.

By end user, the community mental health centers segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is due to the rise in adoption of telepsychiatry solutions by these centers.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to favorable reimbursement policies and growing awareness regarding mental health in the region.

Competitor Insights

- Teladoc Health

- American Well

- Doctor On Demand

- MDLive

- Amwell

- HealthTap

Recent Developments:

In June 2024, Wheel launched Horizon, an AI-powered telehealth solution. It is designed to provide patient care insights and ease provider burdens.

In March 2023, Royal Philips announced the launch of Philips Virtual Care Management. It is a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help healthcare providers, players, and employers.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product:



In-home solutions

Forensic solutions

Routine solutions

Crisis solutions Others



By Age Group:



Adult

Pediatric and Adolescent Geriatric



By End User:



Community Mental Health Centers

Specialty Care Settings

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Homecare Others



By Regional:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East



GCC Countries



Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa



South Africa



North Africa Central Africa

