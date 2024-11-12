Cbibank At Sibos 2024: Collaborating For A Connected Financial Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CBiBank at Sibos 2024: Collaborating for a Connected Future

NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beijing, October 2024 – CB International (CBiBank ) showcased its innovative approach to global finance at Sibos 2024, hosted by Swift in Beijing. Since its inception in 1978, Sibos has been a barometer for the financial industry, rotating between major financial hubs in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It brings together global minds to shape the future of finance.In the ever-evolving financial landscape, the payments is undergoing profound changes. New technologies and collaborative frameworks are rapidly advancing the banking sector, with change being the only constant. Sibos 2024, under the theme "Connecting the Future of Finance," invited global financial thought leaders to explore the industry's future. Samantha Emery, Vice Chair of the Swift Board, stated, "Sibos is a bit like the Olympics of finance, with delegates from all over the world coming together in that same spirit of global collaboration to explore how finance can be used as a fortification of good and with a shared pursuit for excellence."CBiBank, a U.S.-based neobank, made a strong impression at Sibos 2024 through active engagement with global financial peers and partners, participating in key events and discussions. Highlighting the bank's unique approach, Scott Wu, CEO of CBiBank, shared in a media interview,“As a U.S.-based commercial bank specializing in transaction banking, CBiBank prioritizes collaboration with financial institutions across the world's major economies, especially in dynamic emerging markets like China. Together, we are developing essential financial service capabilities that empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand their international trade and investment. Additionally, as demand for advanced technological solutions rises, our sister company CBiLink, part of CBiGroup, connects financial institutions with customized fintech solutions, providing integrated support to elevate service offerings across the sector.”As we discuss the future of banking at Sibos 2024, it is clear that Neobanks like CBiBank are an unstoppable trend. Driven by technology, Neobanks eliminate the constraints of time and space, streamline the cumbersome processes of traditional account opening, and prioritize user privacy and security. Since their emergence, Neobanks have significantly reshaped the global financial landscape. "Connecting the Future of Finance" highlights the need for closer collaboration between traditional banks, Neobanks, and financial institutions, embracing their differences while working toward common goals.About CB International BankCB International Bank (CBiBank) is a U.S.-based neobank specializing in transaction banking services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Leveraging innovative fintech solutions, CBiBank strengthens global connections, empowering SMEs to access global markets and drive growth through efficient international transactions.About CBiLinkCBiLink is a technology services company that provides tailored solutions for banks and financial institutions, enhancing their digital capabilities in areas such as business process optimization, risk management, and customer experience.

