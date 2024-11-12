Ukraine Launches Platform For Learning AI

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's of Economy, Ministry of Digital Transformation, and Ukraine have launched a with free resources for artificial intelligence (AI).

That is according to Ukraine's Ministry of Economy, Ukrinform reports.

The platform offers access to free educational materials from Google, which can be mastered at a convenient time and according to an individual schedule. The training comprises studio lectures, instructions, workbooks, and self-study platforms.

“It is crucial for Ukrainians to master the use of artificial intelligence tools to increase their competitiveness. Thanks to the training platform, everyone will be able to learn how to automate computing, content processing, standard customer responses, and much more using AI,” Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said.

The courses are available in Ukrainian and English. The training is aimed at both beginners and experienced professionals - from executives and marketers to lawyers and educators.

According to Tetiana Lukyniuk, Country Director at Google Ukraine, artificial intelligence is becoming an important part of daily life and opens up new opportunities for economic development and job creation, so the company is committed“to helping everyone adapt to this new reality”.

