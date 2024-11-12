Brazil’S EV Sales Surge As Global Markets Slow

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's electric vehicle (EV) is experiencing a remarkable surge, contrasting sharply with global trends. Sales are decelerating in nine of the ten largest global markets.



However, Brazil has seen a 492.8% increase in battery-electric vehicle sales through September 2024, compared to 24.6% in 2023. Chinese brands have fueled this growth by introducing competitively priced electric models to the Brazilian market.



Despite the impressive growth rate, the actual number of EVs sold remains modest at 45,700 units, accounting for 3.2% of total vehicle sales. The global EV market is undergoing a shift.



Many countries are witnessing a slowdown in pure electric sales, while hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles gain traction. This trend suggests a more gradual transition to fully electric fleets than initially anticipated.



China, the world's largest auto market, saw a 14.2% increase in EV sales, down from 25.6% the previous year. Hybrid sales in China grew by 6.9%, reversing the previous year's decline.







The United States experienced a similar pattern, with EV sales growth slowing from 64.1% to 17.9%. Hybrid sales also decelerated but maintained a robust 28.7% growth rate.



Industry experts attribute this shift to various factors, including the removal of government subsidies in Europe and the US , and high energy costs in some regions.



Brazil's unique position in this landscape is noteworthy. The country has focused on flex-fuel hybrid technology, allowing vehicles to run on ethanol or gasoline.



Several domestic manufacturers plan to launch flex-fuel hybrid models from 2025 onwards. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales in Brazil have also shown significant growth. Hybrid sales increased by 29%, while plug-in hybrids saw a 93% rise.

