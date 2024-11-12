State-Owned Companies In Brazil Record Highest Deficit In Over Two Decades

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's state-owned enterprises have plunged into unprecedented turmoil. The Central of Brazil reported a staggering deficit of R$7.4 billion ($1.3 billion) for these companies from January to September 2024.



This marks the worst performance since record-keeping began in 2002. The deficit represents a 258.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023.



Federal state-owned companies account for R$4.18 billion ($733 million) of the total deficit. State-level enterprises contribute R$3.26 billion ($572 million) to the negative balance.



These figures exclude major players like Petrobras and Eletrobras. Public banks such as Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil also remain outside this calculation.



The government argues that primary deficits do not fully reflect company health. Officials claim that increased investments drive the current deficit.







They point to examples like Emgepron, which received funds for naval projects in previous years. The Ministry of Management and Innovation defends this stance. They argue that companies can show deficits while increasing profits through expansion.

Concerns Over Brazil's Fiscal Policy

However, economists express concern over this trend. They warn that the government's policy of transferring resources to state-owned companies may prove unsustainable.



This approach could potentially worsen Brazil's already fragile fiscal situation. The deficit's impact extends beyond these companies. It may lead to higher interest rates and a more volatile exchange rate.



These factors could increase Brazil 's risk profile in international markets. Ultimately, taxpayers bear the burden of covering these losses.



Looking ahead, projections for coming years indicate continued poor results. This outlook raises questions about the government's ability to balance public expenditures.



It also challenges Brazil's efforts to maintain economic credibility on the global stage. The situation highlights a broader debate about the role of state-owned enterprises in Brazil's economy.



Critics argue that these companies often become vehicles for political interests rather than efficient market players. They call for reforms to increase transparency and reduce government interference.



Supporters of state-owned companies contend that they play a crucial role in strategic sectors. They argue that these enterprises can serve national interests in ways private companies might not.



However, the mounting deficits challenge this perspective. As Brazil grapples with these economic challenges, the need for reform becomes increasingly apparent.



The government faces pressure to reevaluate its approach to state-owned enterprises. Balancing social objectives with fiscal responsibility will prove crucial in the coming years.

MENAFN12112024007421016031ID1108875850