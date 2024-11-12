Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $40 Million In Growth Capital To Impress

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Trinity Capital

(NASDAQ: TRIN ) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of diversified solutions to growth-oriented companies, today announced the commitment of $40 million in growth capital to Impress , a leading orthodontic chain in Europe, specializing in invisible aligners.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Impress' of clinics spans multiple European countries and serves over 250,000 patients annually. The company's recent of DrSmile has further solidified its leadership in key European markets.

"We're excited to support Impress in their mission to make high-quality orthodontic care more accessible across Europe," said Craig Fox, Managing Director, Tech Lending at Trinity. "Impress' focus on clinical excellence, coupled with their innovative technology and scalable business model, positions them to make a meaningful impact in advancing healthcare standards."

The $40 million debt financing from Trinity is part of a larger $117 million funding round for Impress. This capital will enable Impress to continue expanding, including plans to open 20 new clinics across Europe.

"We are thrilled to partner with Trinity Capital in this new funding round," said Vladimir Lupenko, CEO of Impress. "With Trinity's partnership, we look forward to expanding our clinic network and reaching more patients, ensuring that everyone has access to effective and affordable orthodontic solutions."

Fieldfisher, a European law firm with practices in technology, financial services, energy and natural resources and life sciences, represented Trinity in the transaction.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN ), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

About Impress

Impress is Europe's leading orthodontic chain, transforming smiles across Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, the UK, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Ukraine, and the U.S. With a focus on medically driven orthodontic solutions, advanced R&D, and a high standard of clinical oversight, Impress specialises in patient-centred care powered by technological innovation. The company's extensive network serves over 250,000 patients annually, making it Europe's largest chain of invisible aligners.

