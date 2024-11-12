Kuwait Amir Representative Meets Saudi Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the bilateral ties between the two countries and latest regional and global developments were touched on.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)

