Kuwait Amir Representative Meets Saudi Crown Prince
11/12/2024 5:22:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.
During the meeting, the bilateral ties between the two countries and latest regional and global developments were touched on.
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
