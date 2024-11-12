The Crucial Role Of SS7 Platforms In Empowering The Messaging Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RORSCHACH, SWITZERLAND, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Communication is the lifeblood of the global economy, with businesses, governments, and individuals relying heavily on messaging services to stay connected, exchange information, and conduct transactions. With billions of messages being sent daily across the world, the messaging business has become a massive that continually seeks innovation and efficiency to meet growing demands.

Among the unsung heroes of this industry lies the SS7 (Signalling System 7) platform, a crucial and often overlooked infrastructure that plays a pivotal role in ensuring seamless and secure messaging services.

What is SS7?

Signalling System 7 (SS7) is a set of telecommunication protocols used to manage and control the core functions of the public switched telephone network (PSTN). Developed in the 1970s, SS7 was initially designed for voice communication. However, it has become a key component in enabling messaging services. This protocol handles the signalling and routing of messages across different telecommunication networks, allowing users to communicate regardless of their service providers or geographical locations.

What is an SS7 Platform?

The SS7 platform plays a crucial role in facilitating interconnectivity between various networks. In a landscape where numerous telecom operators and messaging applications coexist, SS7 acts as the bridge that connects these otherwise separate systems. This seamless interconnection allows users to exchange SMS messages across different network providers effortlessly. Whether sending an SMS from one mobile network to another, the SS7 platform ensures the message reaches its intended recipient, regardless of carrier boundaries. While SS7 enables cross-network SMS and voice call routing, communication with IP-based messaging applications typically requires additional integration layers beyond SS7 to bridge the gap between traditional SMS and internet-based messaging platforms.

Security and Fraud Prevention

In the digital world, security is a top concern for both businesses and consumers. SS7 plays a significant role in securing messaging services through various mechanisms. It incorporates authentication and encryption methods to safeguard sensitive information during message transit. Additionally, SS7 helps prevent various forms of messaging fraud, such as SMS phishing and spoofing, by verifying the legitimacy of message sources.

Supporting MNP and HLR

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) enables users to retain their phone numbers when switching between service providers. SS7 plays a pivotal role in implementing MNP, ensuring a smooth transition of services without interrupting messaging capabilities. By utilizing MNP services via SS7, operators can optimize future routing decisions, reducing operational costs associated with message delivery across networks. This capability empowers consumers with the freedom to choose their preferred telecom operator without losing their contacts and messaging continuity, while also enhancing network efficiency for service providers.

Beyond MNP, SS7 networks also facilitate global HLR (Home Location Register) lookups, which provide essential routing information for messages across mobile networks. This ensures that messages reach their destination efficiently, leveraging up-to-date location data for subscribers across various Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) worldwide. Through interconnectivity, reliability, and security, SS7 underpins the delivery of billions of messages daily, securely and promptly.

HORISEN SS7 Platform : Ensuring Reliability and Quality of Service

Reliability and quality of service are paramount in the messaging business. Imagine the consequences of crucial messages not reaching their recipients promptly or getting lost in transit. SS7 platforms are designed to guarantee message delivery with minimal latency and maximum reliability. With a robust architecture and fault-tolerant design, the SS7 protocol ensures that messages are routed efficiently, minimizing service disruptions.

HORISEN SS7 Platform exemplifies this commitment to reliability and quality. Built specifically for messaging purposes, it offers businesses a professional SS7 product at an affordable price, allowing them to establish their own SS7 infrastructure. This platform connects customers to international SS7 signalling carriers, mobile network operators (MNOs), and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), enabling global SMS traffic routing and HLR (Home Location Register) queries.

One of the key features of HORISEN's SS7 Platform is its fully redundant and highly scalable architecture, providing seamless transport of SMS traffic via SIGTRAN. It supports quick setup, flexible routing management, and continuous software updates, making it easy to manage while ensuring high throughput. Whether businesses choose the Hosted SS7 Solution (SaaS), which eliminates the need for their own infrastructure, or a Dedicated SS7 Platform, HORISEN ensures cost-effective and efficient messaging services.

Moreover, HORISEN's SS7 Platform is designed to integrate easily with existing SMSC Gateways via SMPP, allowing businesses to connect to preferred signalling carriers, MNOs, or MVNOs via SIGTRAN. This versatility and scalability make HORISEN's SS7 Platform an ideal solution for businesses seeking reliable, global SMS delivery and innovative communication services.

With HORISEN SCCP Signalling Service , businesses can benefit from a single agreement granting access to multiple SCCP signalling carriers, resulting in significant cost savings by avoiding the monthly fees associated with multiple carrier minimum commitments. Additionally, there's no need for additional hardware or SS7 ISPC licenses, simplifying the setup and reducing upfront investment. The service enables quick and easy interconnection, with flexible routing management to optimize message delivery. This comprehensive solution empowers businesses to streamline global messaging operations efficiently and cost-effectively.

As messaging continues to evolve, HORISEN's SS7 Platform remains a crucial backbone, empowering businesses to meet the demands of an ever-growing digital world.

