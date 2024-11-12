No Enemy Missile Carriers In Black And Azov Seas
Date
11/12/2024 5:14:39 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas as of 06:00 on Wednesday, November 12.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. In the Mediterranean Sea, there is one enemy ship -- a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to eight missiles," the post reads.
Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk stated earlier that the Russian fleet had lost its ability to influence the Ukrainian battlefield.
MENAFN12112024000193011044ID1108875514
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.