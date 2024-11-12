Cinc Syrskyi Meets With Volunteers Sternenko, Lachenkov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, held a meeting with volunteers Ihor Lachenkov and Serhii Sternenko, as well as with Liubov Shypovych, the founder of the Dignitas charity foundation, and Liubov Halan, a human rights activist and co-founder of the public organization Principle.

This was reported on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

The meeting was organized with the coordination and support of Dmytro Lytvyn, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on communications.

Also, in attendance were Colonel Vitalii Levchenko, Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces, and Colonel Andrii Martynov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Psychological Support for the Armed Forces personnel.

The participants discussed a wide range of urgent issues critical to the operational effectiveness of all components of Ukraine's defense forces. The conversation covered topics from technological innovations being implemented in the military to current challenges in rallying public support around the AFU.

The attendees agreed that such meetings are beneficial, as they provide a platform for constructive dialogue. The General Staff highlighted that this practice could help mitigate the destructive influence of the enemy on both the personnel of the Armed Forces and Ukrainian society.

inon

Recently, Sternenko mentioned on his Telegram channel that he was allegedly listed as wanted for failing to appear at the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC). He suggested that this situation could be a "message" from the military system due to his criticism and calls for reforms that many Ukrainian servicemen are demanding.

Sternenko further speculated that the news might also be an attempt by certain individuals or organizations to disrupt the supply of drones to the military and projects aimed at countering Russian reconnaissance and strike drones. However, he clarified that he was not officially listed as wanted in the Reserve+ system and that, on the day of the alleged announcement, he was actually attending a meeting at the Ministry of Defense.

The Odessa Regional TRC dismissed Sternenko's claims as "attempts to discredit the activities of the TRC," asserting that there was no basis for his allegations.

The Ukrainian Ground Forces emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine highly value the contributions of volunteers in the fight against Russian invaders, highlighting Sternenko's effective cooperation with the defense forces.