Russian Strike On Kryvyi Rih Leaves 40 Residential Buildings Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on November 11, as many as 40 residential buildings were damaged, with 170 complaints received from affected residents.

This was reported by the of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to Klymenko, around 200 rescuers and officers worked at the site for almost the whole day.

Investigators and forensic experts are continuing their work at the scene since the strike targeted civilian infrastructure, resulting in damage to 40 residential buildings, Klymenko emphasized.

Five investigative-operational teams have already processed nearly 170 complaints from the victims.

According to the minister, thanks to prompt actions, five people were rescued, and psychologists provided assistance to 12 more people.

Four people were killed - a woman and her three children. Another 14 people were injured.

As Klymenko noted, the youngest victim of the Russian strike was only two months old.

Bomb disposal experts and canine units were involved in the rescue efforts.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 11, a Russian missile struck a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih, destroying one of its entrances.

Later that evening, the body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble.

On the morning of November 12, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported that the bodies of two children were pulled from the rubble.

Subsequently, Oleksandr Vilkul, Chief of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, confirmed that the body of a third child was found under the debris of the residential high-rise building.