J & K Athletes Shine At All India Inter SAI Rowing Championship
Date
11/12/2024 5:10:15 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Trainees of Khelo India State Centre of Excellence Rowing, Water Sports Centre, Nehru Park, exhibited outstanding performance at the All India Inter SAI Rowing Championship held at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Alleppey, Kerala.
Zainab Shafi, hailing from Baramulla, won the bronze medal in the Senior Women Singles category (W1X) while Irtiza Ali and Muntazir Ali Matoo, both from Srinagar, also secured bronze in the Junior Men Pair category (JM2). In total, 10 athletes from KISCE Rowing, Nehru Park, represented J&K in this prestigious event.
Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, extended heartfelt congratulations to all the participating athletes and expressed pride in their achievements.
Secretary of Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, also congratulated the contingent, underscoring the potential of J&K's water sports talent.
Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, celebrated this achievement as a proud moment for the entire region, recognizing the growing impact of J&K's water sports athletes on the national stage.
