BTG Pactual Defies Market Headwinds with Record Q3 2024 Profit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BTG Pactual, Brazil's leading bank, has once again proven its resilience in challenging conditions. The reported a record net of R$3.207 billion ($562.6 million) for the third quarter of 2024. This impressive figure represents a 17.3% increase compared to the same period in 2023.



The bank's performance surpassed analysts' expectations, with Bloomberg estimates projecting a profit of R$3.153 billion ($553.2 million). BTG Pactua achieved this feat despite headwinds in the capital markets and a high interest rate environment. The Selic rate, Brazil's benchmark interest rate, currently stands at 11.25% per annum.



BTG Pactual's success stems from its diversified business model and strategic focus on high-growth areas. The Corporate Lending & Business Banking division reported revenue of R$1.712 billion ($300.4 million), a 29% increase year-over-year. This growth reflects the bank's expanding loan portfolio, which reached R$210.4 billion ($36.9 billion).



The bank's Treasury department also contributed significantly to the strong results. Sales & Trading revenues increased by 14.9% compared to Q3 2023, reaching R$1.672 billion ($293.3 million). This performance demonstrates BTG Pactual' ability to capitalize on market volatility and trading opportunities.







A notable milestone was achieved in the Wealth Management & Consumer Banking segment. This division, which includes the bank's digital platform for high-net-worth individuals, surpassed R$1 billion ($175.4 million) in quarterly revenue for the first time. The total assets under management grew to R$857.4 billion ($150.4 billion), a 28.8% increase year-over-year.



The Investment Banking division faced challenges due to the slowdown in share offerings. However, it still managed to generate revenue of R$380 million ($66.7 million). While this represents a 36% decrease compared to Q3 2023, the segment shows growth in cumulative revenue for the first nine months of the year.

BTG Pactual's Return on Equity (ROE) reached an impressive 23.5% in the third quarter. This figure significantly outperforms the current Selic rate and surpasses the profitability of other major Brazilian banks, including Itaú Unibanco.



In a move that signals confidence in its future prospects, BTG Pactual announced a share buyback program of up to R$2 billion ($350.9 million). This decision aims to efficiently allocate available cash resources and maximize capital allocation. The bank's management likely views the current stock price as undervalued, given the 10% decline in BPAC11 units year-to-date.



BTG Pactual's market capitalization currently stands at R$138 billion ($24.2 billion) on the B3 stock exchange. The bank's ability to deliver strong results in a challenging environment underscores its robust business model and strategic positioning in the Brazilian financial services industry.







