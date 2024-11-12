3Tentos Defies Market Challenges, Posts Remarkable Q3 2024 Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the face of a challenging agricultural landscape, 3Tentos has emerged as a beacon of resilience and strategic acumen. The company's third-quarter results for 2024 paint a picture of robust growth and adaptability. 3Tentos saw its net soar to R$318.4 million ($55.9 million), marking a 46.1% increase from the previous year.



This impressive performance didn't occur in isolation. The company's adjusted EBITDA reached R$342 million ($60 million), reflecting a staggering 194% year-over-year growth. Net operating revenue also climbed to R$3.496 billion ($613.3 million), up by 45.4%.



Behind these figures lies a story of strategic diversification and market responsiveness. 3Tentos operates across multiple sectors of the agricultural value chain. This approach has allowed the company to offset challenges in one area with strengths in others.



The agricultural inputs segment, for instance, faced headwinds due to tighter credit conditions and reduced farmer profitability. Despite these obstacles, it still managed to grow by 3.2%. This growth demonstrates the company's ability to navigate difficult market conditions.







In contrast, the grains segment showed remarkable expansion. It posted a revenue increase of 126.5%, reaching R$885.4 million ($155.3 million). This surge came from strong demand and effective grain trading operations.



The industrial segment also performed well, with revenue rising to R$1.853 billion ($325.1 million). This 44.9% increase stemmed from near-full capacity operation of soybean crushing and biodiesel production plants.



3Tentos' success story extends beyond mere numbers. The company has shown foresight in adjusting its production projections. Biodiesel production estimates have been raised from 490 million to 560 million liters.



Similarly, soybean origination projections increased from 2.85 million to 3.1 million tons. Corn origination estimates also saw an uptick from 370,000 to 430,000 tons. These revisions reflect the company's confidence in its market position and operational capabilities.

The company's growth plans don't stop there. 3Tentos has announced an increase in corn processing capacity for its new ethanol plant. Set for completion in 2026, the plant will now process 2,800 tons per day.



This expansion has led to an adjustment in the total investment for the New Growth Cycle (2024-2030). The figure now stands at approximately R$2.120 billion ($371.9 million). This substantial investment underscores the company's long-term vision and commitment to growth.



External factors have also played a role in 3Tentos' success. The increase in the biodiesel blend mandate from 13% to 14% in March 2024 has bolstered the company's position in the biodiesel market.

