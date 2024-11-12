Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (Von GBC AG)

Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - from GBC AG

12.11.2024 / 10:01 CET/CEST

Classification of GBC AG to Advanced Blockchain AG Company Name: Advanced Blockchain AG ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

Reason for the research: Research Report (Note) Recommendation: Buy Target price: 7.00 EUR Target price on sight of: 31.12.2025 Last rating change: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Goldmann

More transparent reporting planned Under the leadership of the new executive board, consisting of Hatem Elsayed (COO) and Maik Laske (future CFO), the company is undergoing an exciting strategic realignment focused on transparency, sustainable growth, and long-term trust. As part of a comprehensive restructuring, Advanced Blockchain is currently intensively reviewing its financial and governance processes to establish a solid and reliable foundation for the years ahead. The goal is to present consolidated group financial statements based on audited figures from previous years, thereby strengthening trust among investors and stakeholders. Although a complete group half-year financial statement for 2024 cannot be provided at the annual general meeting on December 4, 2024, due to ongoing audits of the 2021–2023 fiscal years, the company has already made clear progress towards more transparent and robust financial reporting. By 2025, the strategic direction will be further strengthened to establish the company as a leading player and trusted“go-to partner” in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sectors. This includes increased participation in investor and industry conferences, as well as a targeted communication strategy to expand market presence and attract new investors. A central focus for the management is to create a reliable foundation for future financial reports. The company plans to present a complete and audited annual report for 2024 by the first half of 2025, based on adjusted and verified figures from the 2021–2023 periods. These actions represent a critical step towards higher compliance and governance standards and are an essential component of the new strategic direction. The comprehensive review of financial statements will ensure that future reports meet the highest standards of transparency and accuracy. Advanced Blockchain AG plans to strengthen its portfolio management by sharpening its strategic focus and expanding its existing network to make promising early-stage investments in innovative cryptocurrency and blockchain projects. In addition to capital, the company will provide its portfolio companies with strategic advice and access to a comprehensive network of experts to maximize their success potential. These investments are aimed not only at creating long-term growth potential and sustainable value but also at further establishing the company as a pioneer in supporting new blockchain initiatives. Through this approach, Advanced Blockchain AG opens up access to Web3 and blockchain investments for all, offering innovative, forward-thinking investment opportunities in the next generation of digital technologies. To further strengthen its positioning, Advanced Blockchain AG plans to sustainably increase its visibility with investors and stakeholders through continued participation in relevant investor and industry events and a clear, transparent communication strategy. This should help solidify trust in the company and enhance its attractiveness for future investments. As part of the publication of the consolidated financial statements and enhanced transparency for the entire portfolio, we plan to reassess the portfolio comprehensively, to provide a clear view of additional investments. With a current valuation of €27.87 million, and deducting holding costs of €1.35 million, the company's valuation comes to €26.52 million. With 3.79 million shares outstanding, this results in a per-share value of €7.00 (previously €17.64). Due to the significant upside potential, we assign a 'Buy' rating.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11);

+++++++++++++++

Datum (Uhrzeit) Fertigstellung: 11.11.2024 (14:00)

Datum (Uhrzeit) erste Weitergabe: 12.11.2024 (10:00)

