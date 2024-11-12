US President-Elect Tapping Hawks For Top Jobs

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Following his emphatic election win, the US president-elect is choosing his loyalists as cabinet picks, reports say.

With each of his choices for top jobs raising questions, Donald might name Stephen Miller as White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

CNN reported on Tuesday Tom Homan, another hardliner, was the pick for“border czar”. Branded as a tough guy, his stance on deportations has fuelled concerns.

Marco Rubio, seen as a neoconservative, is touted as Trump's secretary of state. His unqualified support to the president-elect has long been an open secret. He is also known for his hawkish approach to China, Iran and Cuba

House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik is Trump's choice for UN ambassador. Having ditched mainstream conservatism, she is one of Trump's strong apologists.

Florida Rep. Mike Waltz could be his national security adviser, a cjoice that may will send shockwaves across the Atlantic.

“Rubio, Waltz and Stefanik are all hardcore China hawks and their selection offers a clear pointer of how Trump's policy will develop toward America's new superpower rival,” CNN said.

Susie Wileshe, who brazenly bickered with members of the Trump administration during his first term, is said to be the next White House chief of staff.

