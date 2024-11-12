Trump's Phone Call With Putin An Unproven Claim
KABUL (Pajhwok) The Washington Post reported yesterday US president-elect Donald trump had spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the conflict in Ukraine, but the Kremlin denied such a conversation.
The incoming US president had a telephone conversation with Putin on Thursday, The Washington Post reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.
The president-elect has asked the Russian leader not to escalate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Trump also reminded Putin of America's massive military presence in Europe, the newspaper quoted sources as saying.
Fact check:
TASS quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying:“Western media claims of an alleged phone call between Putin and Trump are false.”
Peskov insisted:“There was no such conversation. This is completely untrue; it's pure fiction.”.
The last Putin-Trump telephone call that was reported on the Kremlin's website took place in July 2020, at the end of the ex-US president's first term in office.
The agenda included various international issues, including strategic stability.
Outcome: The Washington Post reported yesterday, without naming sources, that Trump had a telephone call with Putin.
However, the US government has not commented yet on the telephone conversation so far and the Kremlin has rejected the report.
Verdict: Trump's phone call with Putin unproven claim
