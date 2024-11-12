Global High Purity Solvent Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Purity Solvent Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's High Purity Solvent Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The high purity solvent market has seen significant growth in recent years, expanding from $55.59 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $60.77 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth has been driven by strict quality standards, the expansion of electronic manufacturing, advancements in the pharmaceutical sector, rising applications in analytical chemistry, and the globalization of the chemical industry.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global High Purity Solvent Market and Its Growth Rate?

The high purity solvent market is anticipated to experience swift growth over the next few years, reaching $90.44 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This projected growth is attributed to the rise of green chemistry, expanding applications in nanotechnology, demand for bio-based solvents, emphasis on specialty chemicals production, and stricter environmental and safety regulations.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the High Purity Solvent Market?

Rising demand for paints and coatings is projected to drive the growth of the high purity solvent market in the coming years. Paints and coatings are materials that can be liquid, liquefiable, or solid mastics, which solidify into a thin layer after application to a substrate. High purity solvents play a role in dissolving different components involved in paint and coating formulations.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the High Purity Solvent Market?

Key players in the market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, MP Biomedicals LLC, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Corporation, The Merck Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Avantor Inc., VWR International LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., Alfa Aesar, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., T, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Tedia Company Inc., Acros Organics, High Purity Laboratory Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Apchem Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Pharmco-AAPER, EMD Millipore Corporation, Ricca Chemical Company, Fisher Scientific, Macron Fine Chemicals, Chem-Supply Pty. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The High Purity Solvent Market?

Key players in the antiviral and high purity solvents market are concentrating on expanding their facilities, particularly manufacturing plants, to more effectively address the demands of their current customers. A manufacturing facility refers to a structure or collection of structures where raw materials are converted into finished products.

What Are the Segments of the Global High Purity Solvent Market?

1) By Type: Acetone, Acetonitrile, Dimethyl Sulfoxide, Other Types

2) By Category: Polar Solvent, Non-Polar Solvent

3) By Applications: Liquid Crystal Displays, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Electroplating, Polymer Resins, Catalysts, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and beverages, Agriculture, Paints and Coatings, Biotechnology, Electrical and Electronics, Other End Users

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the High Purity Solvent Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The High Purity Solvent Market Defined?

High purity solvents are utilized in the chromatography of both gases and liquids. These solvents are organic chemicals that undergo synthetic distillation and are produced through multistep purification processes to ensure quick and consistent performance, as well as effective separation in research and quality control applications.

The High Purity Solvent Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

