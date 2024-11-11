LCAM Coalition Aims To Reach A Global Audience During Lung Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- GO2 President and CEO Laurie AmbroseWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Lung Cancer Awareness Movement Coalition (LCAM Coalition) has launched a six-country digital and social campaign to raise awareness about lung cancer's global impact. Lung cancer strikes people of all ages, ethnicities and income levels. Worldwide, lung cancer kills more people than any other cancer and more people with no known risk factors are being diagnosed with the disease.“It doesn't matter where you live in the world, anyone with lungs can get lung cancer,” said GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) President and CEO Laurie Ambrose. The LCAM Coalition is stewarded by GO2.She added,“When we work together to build local, national, and global awareness, we can advance more research, increase screening, and drive more treatment options. Together we will transform global survivorship.”The campaign targets audiences in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Chile, Argentina, and the United States. Through the campaign, LCAM Coalition wants people to know:.Lung cancer claims nearly two million lives each year worldwide, more than any other cancer..Regular lung cancer screenings are crucial. Early detection leads to better treatment options and higher survival rates..The number of deaths from lung cancer is projected to rise from almost two million to more than three million by 2045..Twenty percent of lung cancer cases occur in people with no or very little smoking history.The LCAM Coalition gratefully recognizes the following sponsors for their generous support: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Merck, Novartis, and Novocure.# # #About the LCAM CoalitionThe LCAM Coalition, stewarded by GO2 for Lung Cancer, arose out of the desire of patient organizations to bring together their collective voices to raise awareness during Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The coalition has since broadened its focus-to expand its efforts to raise awareness throughout the year and in countries across the globe. It includes more than 60 partners spanning Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. For more information, visit .About GO2 for Lung CancerGO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information, visit go2, Facebook (@GO2forLungCancer), Instagram, X (formerly Twitter, @go2forlungcancr), and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).

