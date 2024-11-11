GFJ: Studying Tech Effects On Media Imperative

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Gulf Federation of Journalists (GFJ) Isa Al-Shayji underlined on Monday the significance of studying technological impacts on media.

Speaking during a co-organized by Bahrain Institute for Development (BIPD) and the GFJ on "The Role of Digital and AI in Shaping Political Awareness", Al-Sahyji said artificial intelligence could contribute to building effective and accurate media experiments, despite fake news, which negatively affect political awareness.

The GFJ realizes the significance of functioning the AI techniques in a safe and responsible way for developed political awareness among Gulf audience, he noted.

Meanwhile, BIPD head Ali Al-Rumaihi affirmed the need for boosting political awareness to combat fake news.

According to global statistics, about 73 percent of world's population uses the Internet and 66 percent of those practices in social media outlets, he pointed out. More than 60 percent of firms implements AI to improve digital marketing strategies, he said. (end)

